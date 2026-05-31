Luge Sensation
Olympic silver medalist ends his career at age 28
Artificial track luger Jonas Müller has announced the end of his active career on the ice track at age 28! The singles silver medalist from the Winter Games in Milan/Cortina announced his decision on Sunday. Müller cited a lack of motivation as the reason for his retirement.
“My hunger for success has waned; it’s the right time to start a new chapter away from competitive sports,” said the Vorarlberg native, who became the singles world champion in Oberhof in 2023.
He also became world champion in the sprint in Winterberg in 2019. At the European Championships, the Vorarlberg native is stepping down as the reigning champion after securing gold for the third consecutive time at the continental title competitions in Oberhof in January. He had already claimed the European Championship title in the singles in the previous years in Winterberg and Innsbruck. He also holds a World Championship title in the U23 category.
The Olympics remained a dream for a long time
Müller made his World Cup debut in late 2016, but he then had to wait nearly ten years for his first Olympic appearance. He missed the Winter Games in Beijing; his form wasn’t right that winter. Looking back, it was an “extreme setback,” Müller now says. However: “Looking back, it actually made me stronger. I changed my mindset and approached things with less intensity. Nothing is a must, everything is a possibility—with that attitude, the ease and, as a result, the quality returned.”
In 2023, he won the World Championship title, and in 2024, he became European champion for the first time on his home track in Innsbruck. In Cortina, he won silver in the singles event as well as silver in the team relay. Fulfilling the “dream” of competing in the Olympics was the ultimate goal, Müller said in retrospect.
lacks motivation for another seasonThe Bludenz native has also racked up nine World Cup victories. But he now lacks the motivation to remain competitive at the top in the future. “A season lasts 14 weeks, but preparation takes eight months. I would have had to be back in full training long ago to be able to compete at the highest level.” Luge Federation President Markus Prock expressed understanding for the decision. He wishes Müller only the best for the future. “Jonas has helped luge reach an even bigger stage with his performances. He has always supported the team; we will certainly miss him as a person and an athlete, and he will always remain a part of the luge family.”
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