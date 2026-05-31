Olympic silver medalist ends his career at age 28



lacks motivation for another seasonThe Bludenz native has also racked up nine World Cup victories. But he now lacks the motivation to remain competitive at the top in the future. “A season lasts 14 weeks, but preparation takes eight months. I would have had to be back in full training long ago to be able to compete at the highest level.” Luge Federation President Markus Prock expressed understanding for the decision. He wishes Müller only the best for the future. “Jonas has helped luge reach an even bigger stage with his performances. He has always supported the team; we will certainly miss him as a person and an athlete, and he will always remain a part of the luge family.”