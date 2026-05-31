30-Year-Old Arrested
Beaten by boyfriend: Girl (14) found lying in front of tobacco shop
Shock in the early hours of Saturday morning: A 14-year-old girl was found lying on the ground, seriously injured, in front of a tobacco shop in Vienna-Floridsdorf. The girl had apparently collapsed and had injuries to her face and neck. An alert witness immediately called the police emergency number.
When officers from the Trillergasse Precinct arrived, the teenager described shocking details: Her 30-year-old boyfriend allegedly beat her, choked her, and kicked her in the stomach. He also damaged her cell phone. The Vienna Emergency Medical Service provided emergency medical care to the girl and then transported her to the hospital.
Witness helped track down the perpetrator
At first, the 14-year-old did not provide any specific details about the alleged perpetrator’s identity. However, with the help of a witness, the police were quickly able to track down the man.
Arrested with WEGA assistance
The suspect is a 30-year-old Austrian citizen. He was arrested at his apartment with the assistance of WEGA.
Get help!
The police are the point of contact for people who witness violence or are victims of violence themselves. The police emergency number, 133, is available at any time. The Crime Prevention Unit of the Vienna State Criminal Police Office also offers personal counseling via the hotline at 0800 216346.
Additional contacts:
- Women’s Helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Victim Emergency Hotline: 0800 112 112
- Emergency Hotline of the Association of Vienna Women’s Shelters: 05 77 22
During the initial interrogation, the man admitted only to damaging the cell phone; however, he denies the allegations of violence and kicking. A restraining order and a preliminary weapons ban were issued against him.
After the questioning, he was released. He is being charged, among other things, with the suspected sexual abuse of minors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.