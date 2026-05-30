“Dying Is Not an Option”
Celebrity Chef Lafer Goes Public with Cancer Diagnosis
It’s news that has deeply shaken many of his fans! Legendary TV chef Johann Lafer (68) has been diagnosed with cancer. In a courageous move, the beloved culinary star has now gone public with his diagnosis...
After viewers of ZDF’s “Fernsehgarten” had already wondered about his changed appearance, Lafer has now set the record straight in an interview with the “Bild” newspaper. “I have lymph node cancer,” the 68-year-old chef revealed. The native of Styria received the shocking diagnosis earlier this year during a routine checkup while on a fasting regimen.
His groin, neck, and abdomen were affected. “It was a shock and hit me like a bolt from the blue,” Lafer describes the moment that turned his life upside down. At first, the situation seemed stable, but recently his condition deteriorated dramatically. “Suddenly, everything was swollen. Night sweats. I could barely sleep. That’s when I realized: Now things are going completely in the wrong direction,” the celebrity chef recalls of the alarming symptoms.
Since then, Lafer has been undergoing intensive chemotherapy that is taking a toll on him. “Each round of chemo lasts almost 24 hours. There are IV bags everywhere. It completely knocks you out,” he says, offering an honest glimpse into the grueling battle. The aggressive treatment took its toll: the normally cheerful bon vivant lost 25 kilos, and his sense of taste—so important to him—was completely gone at times.
Lafer wants to keep fighting
But the tireless fighter doesn’t think about giving up for a second. His will to live remains unbroken. In an emotional statement, he makes it clear: “Dying is not an option for me. I want to work, I have to work. I need that. I still have so much I want to do and so many ideas!”
Above all, his family gives him strength during these difficult times. His wife Silvia, with whom he has a son and a daughter, never leaves his side. “She is a tremendous support to me, making many things much easier in this difficult situation,” Lafer says gratefully.
And there is a ray of hope: The treatment seems to be working. “You can see that the tumors are getting smaller. That the treatment is working. And that gives me strength,” says the celebrity chef, looking ahead with confidence despite everything.
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