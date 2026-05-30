As with social media
State Secretary Brings “Ramadan Ban” into Play
For many weeks now, the federal government has been considering a social media ban for children under the age of 14. The “Krone” spoke with the responsible State Secretary Alexander Pröll (ÖVP) about the dangers of radicalization and developmental harm. During the conversation, Pröll drew attention with a striking statement about problems in schools during the fasting month of Ramadan.
For one month, devout Muslims fast for 14 to 16 hours—from sunrise to sunset. Abstaining from food and, in some cases, even from liquids during Ramadan is leading to ever-increasing problems in Austria’s schools as well. Children are pressured to fast by their families and religious communities—with negative consequences for their health and academic success.
Fasting causes many problems in schools
“Actually, Ramadan fasting should also be banned for children under 14,” says Pröll. Many children experience dehydration and arrive at school overtired in the evening due to the long fast-breaking period. This leads to concentration and learning difficulties in class, as well as circulatory problems and even fainting. Quite a few children are excused from gym and swimming classes.
The number of children affected is enormous. There are approximately 120,000 to 145,000 Muslim children under the age of 14 in Austrian schools.
There is now a clear roadmap for the social media ban: the review phase for the ban is set to begin at the end of June, running through the summer and coordinated in parallel with the European Commission. A decision is scheduled for the fall, with the ban ideally taking effect at the start of 2027.
90 percent have encountered hate online
“76 percent of girls in Austria say that social media influences whether they find themselves attractive or not. At the same time, over 90 percent of young people have encountered hate online. Social media use affects mental health and leads to difficulty concentrating. Children do not yet have the tools to process this. That is why a social media ban is needed,” said Pröll.
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