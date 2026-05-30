Violent brawls before Champions League final

They added that camera footage is currently being analyzed. Videos on social media show fans of both finalists attacking each other and setting off flares. No further clashes had been reported by early afternoon. Police are securing the final (6 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at ticker) with a massive deployment of around 4,000 officers. In addition to the more than 60,000 fans at the Puskas Arena, tens of thousands of supporters without tickets are said to have traveled to the Hungarian capital.