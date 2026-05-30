Video shows brawl
Violent brawls before Champions League final
On the night before the Champions League final between defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, clashes broke out between supporters of both teams in downtown Budapest.
In a statement on Saturday, the police referred to “brawls involving several fans” and explained that they had “initiated proceedings against unknown perpetrators on suspicion of collective rioting.”
They added that camera footage is currently being analyzed. Videos on social media show fans of both finalists attacking each other and setting off flares. No further clashes had been reported by early afternoon. Police are securing the final (6 p.m./live on the sportkrone.at ticker) with a massive deployment of around 4,000 officers. In addition to the more than 60,000 fans at the Puskas Arena, tens of thousands of supporters without tickets are said to have traveled to the Hungarian capital.
Serious riots last year
In the Paris metropolitan area, 8,000 police officers and 2,500 firefighters are also ensuring security. Across France, 22,000 police officers are on duty. The aim is to prevent massive riots like those that occurred following Paris’s Champions League victory last year. At that time, there were two deaths, nearly 200 injuries, and over 500 arrests. Authorities also recorded nearly 700 fires, particularly of cars. Riots on the fringes of the celebrations were particularly prevalent in the French capital.
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