Before the trial: “Torture General” enjoyed asylum in Vienna

21 victims of cruel torture identified

The general is said to have been more than aware of all this. Just as was the second defendant, the head of the Criminal Investigation Department with the rank of police first lieutenant. The main objective, according to the indictment: “The suppression of a civilian protest movement through the use of force against its participants.” And to that end, every cruel measure was employed. The public prosecutor’s office was able to identify 21 victims.

BVT Brought “Torture General” to Austria

Most of them are also expected to testify in person at the massive trial set to begin on June 1 at the Vienna Regional Court. Why in Austria? The “torture general” and his first lieutenant were granted asylum in 2015 by the then-Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT) as part of the infamous “Operation White Milk.” This involved an agreement with a foreign partner agency.