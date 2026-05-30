Abused people
Before the trial: “Torture General” enjoyed asylum in Vienna
13 days of hearings spread over an entire month—a massive trial begins next week at the Vienna Regional Court. The charges are gruesome: a Syrian general and his first lieutenant are accused of torturing and abusing dozens of regime opponents. The former State Security Service brought the military officers to Austria in 2015, where they were granted asylum. Now they face up to ten years in prison.
Unspeakable atrocities took place in the so-called administrative building of the General Intelligence Service and the Criminal Police in Ar-Raqqa, Syria. A military base that cannot in any way be compared to conditions in Austria. Two floors: on the ground floor, prison cells—or rather, torture chambers. Above them, the offices of the commanders, such as the general now on trial in Vienna.
Violent “welcome party” in the prison
For under the leadership of the 63-year-old Syrian, the most horrific acts of violence are said to have been committed against dozens of detainees between April 2011 and March 2013. And he himself is said to have participated. Just a small sample: pouring hot water over prisoners, causing severe burns. Kicking them in the face with military boots. Beatings and electric shocks with power cables. And the brutal torture device known as the “flying carpet.” Even the arrest of regime opponents was referred to by the guards as a “welcome party”—marked by violence.
21 victims of cruel torture identified
The general is said to have been more than aware of all this. Just as was the second defendant, the head of the Criminal Investigation Department with the rank of police first lieutenant. The main objective, according to the indictment: “The suppression of a civilian protest movement through the use of force against its participants.” And to that end, every cruel measure was employed. The public prosecutor’s office was able to identify 21 victims.
BVT Brought “Torture General” to Austria
Most of them are also expected to testify in person at the massive trial set to begin on June 1 at the Vienna Regional Court. Why in Austria? The “torture general” and his first lieutenant were granted asylum in 2015 by the then-Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT) as part of the infamous “Operation White Milk.” This involved an agreement with a foreign partner agency.
In 2023, four officials stood trial before a jury court on charges of abuse of office—the trial ended in acquittals. This is because the alleged main perpetrator, Martin Weiss, a former BVT department head, was and remains beyond the reach of the justice system.
The reason given at the time for granting the residence permit: the two high-ranking Syrian military officials would be persecuted in their home country. The general would even face the death penalty. Now he and the second defendant are being held accountable in Vienna for the alleged atrocities.
This is the second trial of its kind in Europe. In Germany, the head of the interrogation department was sentenced to life in prison—he is responsible for 27 murders.
In the Vienna trial, however, the sentence is “only” 10 years in prison. Both defendants are accused of a multitude of counts of aggravated assault, as well as sexual and physical coercion. The charges against the Syrian general, defended by attorney Timon Gerersdorfer, also include the crime of torture. The first lieutenant’s defense attorney, Philipp Wolm, states: “My client will not plead guilty.”
A total of 13 trial dates have been scheduled through June 30.
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