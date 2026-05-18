Auto Draft

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Shoe-throwing incident penalized

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18.05.2026 19:53
Yusuf Demir
Yusuf Demir(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
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Von krone Sport

It’s all over: SK Rapid will have to do without Yusuf Demir, who was sent off in the match against SK Sturm Graz, in the upcoming playoff final for a spot in the Conference League!

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The 22-year-old received a three-game suspension for his red card after throwing his shoe at the fourth official—which means Demir will not be able to play in any competitive matches for the rest of this season.

So while it may be unclear whether the opponent in the playoff final will be SV Ried or Wolfsberger AC—one thing is certain: the former “wunderkind” won’t be able to take the field.

Shoe thrown at the fourth official
As a reminder: Rapid were down a man from the 22nd minute of their away game in Graz on Sunday because Demir, in the heat of the moment, threw his shoe—which had just broken—from a distance at fourth official Isa Simsek—and was shown a red card for it!

There may not have been any intent, but Simsek did have to duck out of the way of the flying shoe on the sideline.

The disciplinary committee justified the decision as “unsportsmanlike conduct toward a match official and failure to comply with a match official’s instructions.”

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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18.05.2026 19:53
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