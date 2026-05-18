Renowned U.S. Doctors: Trump Is Mentally Unfit

Portraying himself as a Jesus figure

The painting-like image showed Trump in mid-April as a sort of Jesus figure with an apparently healing hand on the head of a reclining man. Following criticism from within his own ranks, Trump deleted the image and explained—with little credibility—that he had believed it depicted him as a doctor. The “New York Times” noted that deleting the post was a rare retreat by Trump, who is now trying to “explain away” his self-portrayal as Jesus.