“A Threat to the World”
Renowned U.S. Doctors: Trump Is Mentally Unfit
U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly takes simple cognitive tests and then boasts about his supposedly high IQ. Thirty U.S. psychiatrists and other doctors specializing in mental health see things quite differently: They believe that Trump is incapable of performing his duties.
In a statement published in the medical journal “British Medical Journal” (BMJ), the doctors recently called for Trump’s immediate removal from office. The signatories argue that the president poses a “clear and present danger” to the entire world. “It is our professional assessment that Donald J. Trump is mentally unfit to serve as President of the United States,” the experts continued.
As examples of Trump’s impaired mental health, the doctors cite, among other things, his “significant deterioration in cognitive function,” “episodes of apparent drowsiness during important public events,” “severely impaired judgment and impulse control,” and “significant loss of self-control.”
“Megalomaniacal Beliefs”
Furthermore, the doctors attribute to the U.S. president “megalomaniacal and delusional beliefs, including claims of infallibility and self-portrayals as the Pope, which suggest a divine mission.”
As a reminder: Shortly after a dispute with Pope Leo XIV, Trump posted an AI-generated image (see above) on his Truth Social platform depicting him as Jesus, which caused outrage even among his own party colleagues.
Portraying himself as a Jesus figure
The painting-like image showed Trump in mid-April as a sort of Jesus figure with an apparently healing hand on the head of a reclining man. Following criticism from within his own ranks, Trump deleted the image and explained—with little credibility—that he had believed it depicted him as a doctor. The “New York Times” noted that deleting the post was a rare retreat by Trump, who is now trying to “explain away” his self-portrayal as Jesus.
Has taken multiple dementia tests
Trump has taken simple dementia tests multiple times in the past, presenting them as IQ tests and boasting about his supposedly good results. “They’re really hard; they’re really aptitude tests, I think, in their own way,” he boasted to journalists aboard his presidential plane in late October. Others wouldn’t do as well on such tests, he explained (see video in the tweet above).
In fact, the tests Trump referred to as IQ tests were so-called MoCA tests (Montreal Cognitive Assessment). This is a short, 10- to 15-minute test for the early detection of mild cognitive impairment and dementia. It assesses, among other things, memory, attention, language, and orientation, but has nothing to do with an intelligence test.
The MoCA test is particularly suitable for detecting early stages of dementia as well as mild cognitive impairment. For Trump, they were—in his own words—“really tough IQ tests.” “The first questions are still easy: a tiger, an elephant, a giraffe,” Trump explained to reporters on several occasions (though the animals listed were different each time), boasting of excellent results.
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