LASK Back on Top
Didi sings into the ORF mic: Wild party night in Linz
There was no stopping them! LASK celebrated their first championship title in 61 years in style on Sunday evening. Successful coach Didi Kühbauer put on a memorable singing performance alongside an ORF reporter. And his players also turned night into day.
After the trophy presentation and the initial celebrations in Vienna (a 3-0 win over Austria), the LASK players quickly made their way home to celebrate their long-awaited return to the Bundesliga throne in front of the Raiffeisen Arena in Linz. Thousands of black-and-white fans welcomed their heroes with loud chants of “Double Champions” and kicked off a long night of partying. Andres Andrade and Co. basked in the glory—as seen here in the video:
Dietmar Kühbauer is now one of only ten soccer players to have won the Austrian championship as both a player and a coach. At the championship party, “Don Didi” showed that he’s not only an outstanding coach but also knows how to party. When the song “We Are The Champions” blared from the speakers, the 55-year-old sang with pure passion into the microphone of reporter Dennis Bankowsky, who was on assignment for ORF at the time.
Didi Kühbauer’s singing performance in the video:
“Best Day Ever” for LASK Captain
LASK captain Sascha Horvath called it the“best day”of his career. In addition to the championship, the team had already celebrated winning the ÖFB Cup in early May. “We’re double winners,” the Linz fans wrote on social media. A season for the history books!
Kühbauer: “I probably wouldn’t be around to see that”
Celebrations in Linz lasted well into the night. No wonder, as the dream of all Black-and-Whites finally came true after decades of sporting and financial ups and downs.
But this time, another 61 years shouldn’t pass before the next championship title. “Luckily, I was there today, because I probably wouldn’t be around to see that,” joked Kühbauer.
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