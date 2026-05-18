Didi sings into the ORF mic: Wild party night in Linz

Dietmar Kühbauer is now one of only ten soccer players to have won the Austrian championship as both a player and a coach. At the championship party, “Don Didi” showed that he’s not only an outstanding coach but also knows how to party. When the song “We Are The Champions” blared from the speakers, the 55-year-old sang with pure passion into the microphone of reporter Dennis Bankowsky, who was on assignment for ORF at the time.