LIVE: Power-play goal! Austria takes the lead again

The first power play also played into the Magyars’ hands: While Rebernig was in the penalty box, a shot by Papp initially missed the target (11th), but Sofron did better shortly after—with a little help from Tolvanen: Austria’s goalie couldn’t hold onto his saveable shot, so the puck eventually rolled into the net after 1:14 of the power play.

An open exchange of blows followed: Tolvanen made a save against Bartalis, while on the other end, Austria lacked the final determination in attack—like Harnisch, who hesitated instead of finishing (14th). In the final stretch of the first period, Bader’s team picked up the pace again; Thaler tested Balizs after a pass from Paul Huber, and Balizs also stopped attempts by Zwerger (17th) and Unterweger (18th).