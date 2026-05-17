Ice Hockey World Championship
LIVE: Power-play goal! Austria takes the lead again
Austria remains on a winning streak at the Ice Hockey World Championship in Zurich: Following a 5-2 victory over Great Britain, Dominic Zwerger and his teammates defeated Hungary 4-2 on Sunday in front of 7,668 spectators, securing their place in the tournament. But it gets even better: After its second win, Austria sits atop Group A ahead of Finland and Switzerland—a perfect start!
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“Never change a winning team”—Roger Bader stuck with nearly the same lineup after the 5-2 opening win against Great Britain, making only one expected change in goal: Atte Tolvanen replaced David Kickert and watched as his forwards immediately got into the game and created their first chances: such as Paul Huber, who won the puck in the offensive zone but had no luck with his shot after 40 seconds. Or Wallner, who, after a pass from Kolarik, couldn’t get to the puck decisively enough in front of the net (3rd minute).
The ÖEHV team then capitalized on the game’s first power play to take the lead: After 49 seconds on the power play, Vinzenz Rohrer was in the right place at the right time, tapping the puck into the net from close range following a shot by Unterweger and a brief save by Hungary’s goalie Balizs (6th minute). It was a lead that didn’t inspire Austria, however, as the Hungarians subsequently found their rhythm. Fortunately, they didn’t capitalize on their chances—like Stipsicz, who missed the target (10th).
The first power play also played into the Magyars’ hands: While Rebernig was in the penalty box, a shot by Papp initially missed the target (11th), but Sofron did better shortly after—with a little help from Tolvanen: Austria’s goalie couldn’t hold onto his saveable shot, so the puck eventually rolled into the net after 1:14 of the power play.
An open exchange of blows followed: Tolvanen made a save against Bartalis, while on the other end, Austria lacked the final determination in attack—like Harnisch, who hesitated instead of finishing (14th). In the final stretch of the first period, Bader’s team picked up the pace again; Thaler tested Balizs after a pass from Paul Huber, and Balizs also stopped attempts by Zwerger (17th) and Unterweger (18th).
Hungary recorded the first shots on goal in the second period, with Tolvanen making a save against Sarpatki (24th). Austria went six minutes without a shot on goal, letting two power-play opportunities slip by unused. Hungary had the better chances in a second period with few opportunities; Ortenszky’s shot missed by just a few centimeters (33rd).
But overall, little happened in either attacking zone; eight shots on goal in 15 minutes was a truly meager tally. Good opportunities like the one by Nissner, who failed to convert with his shot from a spin move, were few and far between (37th). The ÖEHV team really picked up the pace during the fourth power play; Schneider had three chances in a row, but the captain couldn’t find the back of the net.
In the closing minutes, both offensive lines picked up momentum again; Nissner narrowly missed with his shot (45th). Before the tide turned in favor of the Red-White-Red. Because Austria capitalized on the fifth power play—Hari was sent to the bench after a foul on goalie Tolvanen—to score the crucial 2-1 goal: Zwerger found the near top corner off a pass from Schneider, with Rohrer cleverly blocking goalie Bailzs’s view (47th).
Now Zwerger and Co. kept up the pressure, extending the lead to 3-1 just 44 seconds later: Hungary’s defenseman Kiss deflected Nickl’s shot into his own net (48th). Rebernig even had a chance to make it 4-1 but hit the post (51st). Then things got exciting again: Thaler was sent to the penalty box for tripping, and Biber immediately after for delaying the game—giving Hungary a 5-on-3 power play for 1:55 minutes.
They capitalized on this with an extremely aggressive power play, scoring the 3-2 goal after 51 seconds with a powerful shot by Vincze (54th). Austria survived the ensuing 4-on-5 shorthanded situation unscathed; Schneider had a chance to make it 4-2 in the final stretch but was denied by Balizs (58th). With 107 seconds left, Hungary pulled their goalie and pressed hard for the equalizer. But in the end, Thimo Nickl struck, scoring his second goal two seconds before the end into the empty net to make it 4-2—and simultaneously propelling Austria to first place in Group A.
Austria – Hungary 4-2 (1-1, 0-0, 3-1)
Goals: 1 -0 (6th/PP) Rohrer, 1-1 (12th/PP) Sofron, 2-1 (47th) Zwerger, 3-1 (48th) Nickl, 3-2 (54th/PP) Vincze, 4-2 (60th/EN) Nickl.
Austria: Tolvanen; Wolf, Unterweger; Nickl, Biber; Hackl, Maier; Stapelfeldt, Schnetzer; Schneider, Nissner, Zwerger; Thaler, Rohrer, P. Huber; Schwinger, M. Huber, Rebernig; Harnisch, Wallner, Kolarik.
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