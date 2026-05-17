A sweetheart, potential adoptions, and a wild party

Adeniran, just like a certain Sasa Kalajdzic, was a key figure in LASK’s successful season. What would he have said after eight or nine rounds if someone had told him that LASK would be champions? “That it’s optimistic,” he replied, as cool as he usually is in the penalty area. During the final match on Sunday against Wiener Austria, he was quickly in good spirits. “Even after the 2-0 lead, we all felt like the game was in the bag,” said Kalajdzic: “The penalty wasn’t a dive on my part. It was a clumsy move by the goalkeeper, but I took full advantage of it. Kühbauer always demands a lot from you, but he also gives you room to grow. Coming to LASK was the right move for me. We’ll see what happens next for me.”