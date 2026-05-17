Tragedy in East Tyrol
Herd of cows attacked couple: 67-year-old woman killed
Dramatic scenes unfolded on Sunday shortly after noon on a pasture in Oberlienz, East Tyrol. According to current information, a herd of cows attacked a couple (aged 65 and 67). The attack proved fatal for the woman.
The alpine grazing season has not yet begun. Many farmers currently have their animals in the fields to prepare them for the upcoming drive to the alpine pastures. This includes farmers from East Tyrol, who are grazing a total of about 50 cows on a communal pasture in the valley floor near Oberlienz. According to the police, the grazing area is clearly marked.
Cow attack remains a mystery
Something terrible happened there on Sunday around 12:30 p.m.: A local couple was walking on a path next to the Isel River near the pasture. The 67-year-old woman and her husband (65) apparently misjudged the danger or did not see it coming. For reasons not yet known, the herd of cows suddenly charged at the hikers.
Husband seriously injured
The 67-year-old woman and her husband had no chance to get to safety. The animals did not let up on the couple. The woman was so severely injured in the attack that she died at the scene of the accident. Her husband also suffered serious injuries. He was flown to Innsbruck Hospital. Further investigations are underway.
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