Stocker: “In the event of a conflict, we too will become a target”

In the past, these development plans—even under Spannocchi—were often implemented in the Grillparzer style: half-hearted efforts were made with half the resources to achieve half the goals. Why should it be any different this time?

The goal is certainly that we do not follow the Grillparzer path this time. Because we must also bid farewell to a convenient untruth: “Neutrality protects us.” For that is not the case. Nor does the fact that we are surrounded by NATO countries protect us. We see that drones can cross borders very quickly. On top of that, Austria lies at the crossroads of transport routes through Europe. This means that in the event of a conflict, we automatically become a target. And we must have answers to that.