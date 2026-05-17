LIVE: Here we go! Will LASK clinch the title?

Still second-to-last in October, LASK needs only one more step to crown its remarkable run under Kühbauer with a second title. And thus repeat the double coup of 1965. “Together with the whole team, we’ve already made a bit of history, and we want to continue that on Sunday and write the next chapter in the book,” explained goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth. The team is “very focused,” Kühbauer said ahead of the showdown. “When you’re this close, you naturally want to give it your all to achieve the big goal.” Austria will demand everything from his team, Kühbauer predicted, as he prepared his players for a compact defensive block from the opponent. “We’ll need patience and have to capitalize on our chances,” said forward Krystof Danek.