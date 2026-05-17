Live updates on the title race
LIVE: Here we go! Will LASK clinch the title?
Title showdown in the Bundesliga! The match between Austria Vienna and LASK is underway, and we’re reporting live (see live ticker below). LASK currently leads 2-0 and is well on its way to the title.
Here’s the live ticker:
Still second-to-last in October, LASK needs only one more step to crown its remarkable run under Kühbauer with a second title. And thus repeat the double coup of 1965. “Together with the whole team, we’ve already made a bit of history, and we want to continue that on Sunday and write the next chapter in the book,” explained goalkeeper Lukas Jungwirth. The team is “very focused,” Kühbauer said ahead of the showdown. “When you’re this close, you naturally want to give it your all to achieve the big goal.” Austria will demand everything from his team, Kühbauer predicted, as he prepared his players for a compact defensive block from the opponent. “We’ll need patience and have to capitalize on our chances,” said forward Krystof Danek.
“We’ll play with courage”
For the opponent, there’s also a lot at stake in the final stretch of the season. Only with a win will the Violets secure fourth place ahead of archrival Rapid and retain a slim chance at third place if Salzburg slips up. A negative outcome threatens an extended season in the form of the Europa League playoffs. “We should be the only ones celebrating a championship in our stadium. We’ll do everything we can to make sure LASK doesn’t do that here,” said forward Sanel Saljic. “We’ll play with courage, aim to neutralize their strengths, and create another highlight together with the fans,” explained coach Stephan Helm.
Helm draws his confidence from a “positive trend” following two consecutive wins against Hartberg and Rapid. However, Aleksandar Dragovic is now suspended due to yellow cards—Austria has lost all three matches this season without their defensive leader. Helm framed the absence as an opportunity for others. “It’s an extra incentive for us to manage this without Drago.” Fundamentally, however, LASK is the league’s team in the best form and, even without top scorer Moses Usor (knee injury), “simply very well-rounded right now,” Helm emphasized. “You have to give Didi Kühbauer credit for making such good use of the potential they have.” The season record favors the Upper Austrians, who have won both home games. In early March, the match in Vienna ended in a 2-2 draw.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.