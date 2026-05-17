LIVE: Title thriller! Sturm must deliver against Rapid

Against the Graz team, who recently won 2-0 in Vienna, the plan is to limit their opportunities for counterattacks and create even more scoring chances themselves. “We have to stay compact with and without the ball,” said Hoff Thorup. Rapid will have to replace their captain, Matthias Seidl, who is suspended. The red card for the midfielder was justified, but there are complaints that Seidl has to sit out two games. Jannes Horn is questionable, according to the coach. It cannot be ruled out that the creative Yusuf Demir will start for the first time since his return in February.