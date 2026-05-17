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Live updates on the title race

LIVE: Title thriller! Sturm must deliver against Rapid

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17.05.2026 04:49
(Bild: Sepp Pail)
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Matchday 32, the final matchday of the Austrian Bundesliga. Sturm Graz faces SK Rapid. Can Graz clinch the championship title today? We’re reporting live – see the live ticker below. The score is currently 0-0.

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Here is the live ticker:

At Sturm, hopes are high for a third title in a row, even though LASK’s “Sternderl” points advantage—due to a draw against the Styrians—means they must hope for an Austria Vienna victory. “The pressure is clearly on LASK. We’re in a comfortable position and can only win from here,” said coach Fabio Ingolitsch ahead of the “final” in Graz. “We’re at least second; in the best-case scenario, we’ll be champions.”

  To secure the title hat trick, a first home win since early March is a must. With four consecutive home draws, the defending champions squandered their lead in the standings, but recently did what was required in Hartberg (4-2). Ahead of the showdown, the Sturm coach reported on a “perfectly normal” training week, in which the recently injured Filip Rozga also participated. The attacking player is back in the matchday squad. Ingolitsch wants to “let his boys off the leash” and not pay too much attention to what’s happening elsewhere. The situation suits him just fine. “No one can take it easy—not Rapid, not Austria, and certainly not LASK.”

“Everyone hopes this is the last game of the season”
Rapid hopes that the trip to Graz will also mark the end of the season. To do so, the fifth-place team from Hütteldorf must overtake either Austria or Salzburg, both of which are two points ahead of them; otherwise, Johannes Hoff Thorup’s team will have to go through the Europa League playoffs. Fourth place would secure a direct ticket. “Everyone hopes this is the last game of the season. We’ll do everything we can,” said the Danish coach.

Johannes Hoff Thorup
Johannes Hoff Thorup(Bild: GEPA)

Against the Graz team, who recently won 2-0 in Vienna, the plan is to limit their opportunities for counterattacks and create even more scoring chances themselves. “We have to stay compact with and without the ball,” said Hoff Thorup. Rapid will have to replace their captain, Matthias Seidl, who is suspended. The red card for the midfielder was justified, but there are complaints that Seidl has to sit out two games. Jannes Horn is questionable, according to the coach. It cannot be ruled out that the creative Yusuf Demir will start for the first time since his return in February.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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