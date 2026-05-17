Comparison with Sobotka
Rosenkranz cut catering costs by 480,000 euros
The Blue National Council President pulled out the red pen: Compared to his ÖVP predecessor Wolfgang Sobotka, Walter Rosenkranz saved a hefty sum, particularly on catering costs. “Parliamentary parties” are thus to be a thing of the past—though opening hours for visitors will remain unchanged despite the pressure to cut costs.
The good old days are finally over. Given the ailing state coffers, this is particularly true during the federal government’s current budget negotiations. And it applies precisely where the government decides on its cuts and where SPÖ Finance Minister Markus Marterbauer must justify the measures in his budget speech—in the National Council.
A Financial Review in Parliament
In Parliament itself, however, a contribution has already been made, so to speak. As figures from the Parliamentary Administration available to the “Krone” show, massive savings have already been made under National Council President Rosenkranz—especially in direct comparison to his predecessor, Sobotka. The budget review in Parliament shows that savings were made primarily in catering. Under Rosenkranz, approximately half a million euros in catering costs in the National Council were saved compared to Sobotka’s last full year as President.
The Blue Party president also cut back on presidential business trips compared to his Black Party predecessor. According to data from the Parliamentary Administration, Sobotka incurred travel expenses of approximately 215,000 euros in 2023 (each time with an entourage). Rosenkranz, on the other hand, spent only around 33,000 euros on travel in 2025 (also with an entourage).
A big difference in travel expenses
But savings are being made not only on a large scale, but also on a small one. For example, in his last full year as the second-highest-ranking official in the state, Sobotka spent 71,789.57 euros on floral decorations in Parliament—while Walter Rosenkranz spent only 824 euros in 2025 (see chart above).
“The florists won’t be happy with me, but savings are simply necessary. What’s important is that we save without compromising on quality,” Rosenkranz explained in an interview with the “Krone.” The president intends to continue on this consistent path of consolidation. The Ministry of Finance’s savings targets for the past and current years are 13 million euros each.
Opening hours remain unchanged
The savings targets for subsequent years are, like all measures at present, under negotiation. However, the president assures us that the promotion of democracy will remain unaffected. The bottom line: Parliament will continue to close for half a day on Monday afternoons.
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