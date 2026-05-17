Rosenkranz cut catering costs by 480,000 euros

A Financial Review in Parliament

In Parliament itself, however, a contribution has already been made, so to speak. As figures from the Parliamentary Administration available to the “Krone” show, massive savings have already been made under National Council President Rosenkranz—especially in direct comparison to his predecessor, Sobotka. The budget review in Parliament shows that savings were made primarily in catering. Under Rosenkranz, approximately half a million euros in catering costs in the National Council were saved compared to Sobotka’s last full year as President.