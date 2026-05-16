LIVE: Ried scores, but the goal doesn’t count

Patrick Greil gave them the lead from the penalty spot in stoppage time of the first half (45+6), and Yann Massombo added to the lead in the 75th minute, also via a penalty. Both penalties resulted from handballs by the Upper Austrians, which were uncontested. After six competitive matches without a win, Altach was at least able to celebrate a victory again at the end of the season, though their chance to qualify for the Conference League is now gone.