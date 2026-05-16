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Parties, Lockdowns, Protests

Eurovision Heads into the Finals: All of Vienna in a State of Emergency

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16.05.2026 06:00
The area around the ESC venue, the Wiener Stadthalle, has been hermetically sealed off for days.
The area around the ESC venue, the Wiener Stadthalle, has been hermetically sealed off for days.(Bild: Eva Manhart)
Porträt von Christoph Engelmaier
Porträt von Lisa Schinagl
Von Christoph Engelmaier und Lisa Schinagl

Eurovision Song Contest week is drawing to a close—but for one night, the whole city is back in full Eurovision mode. Where can you still find seats at the public viewings? What restrictions should you expect due to the demonstration? And what will the weather be like for the grand finale? We have the answers.

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With the grand finale, the 70th edition of the Song Contest reaches its climax tonight. Under the motto “United by Music,” tens of thousands of visitors from all over Europe have gathered in recent days to celebrate together, experience unforgettable moments, and show that music connects people across borders and differences.

To wrap things up, the host city is pulling out all the stops once again. At the Eurovision Village, for example, the program kicks off as early as 2 p.m. There will be an AI karaoke session where the singing and faces of participating fans will be integrated into the respective original Eurovision performances.

The largest fan zone, the Eurovision Village on Rathausplatz, will also be very crowded again ...
The largest fan zone, the Eurovision Village on Rathausplatz, will also be very crowded again tonight.(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)

Following the live performance by Zoë, Austria’s contestant at the 2016 ESC, and the build-up to the final, the broadcast will switch live to the Stadthalle to bring the world’s biggest entertainment show directly to the city center.

30,000 fans expected at Rathausplatz
A strict “no-bag policy” will again be in effect on the day of the final. Only items that fit in your pockets are allowed. For the final show, the Ring will also be partially closed off again to make room for up to 30,000 fans. Since it opened last Sunday, 70,000 fans have been counted at the Eurovision Village despite the bad weather.

Pro-Palestine demonstration in the afternoon
Due to the road closure and a large pro-Palestine demonstration on Saturday afternoon in the 15th and 16th districts, there will again be some longer traffic delays and congestion—including on Felberstraße, Märzstraße, and Koppstraße. Starting at 2 p.m., a demonstration registered for 3,000 people will proceed from Christian-Broda-Platz near Westbahnhof via Äußere Mariahilfer Straße and Schmelzbrücke to an area behind the Stadthalle.

If possible, use public transit—especially the subway. The U2 and U6 lines will run every five minutes until around 2 a.m. The U1, U3, and U4 lines will run every 7.5 minutes until around 2:30 a.m.

The weather hasn’t dampened the good mood so far.
The weather hasn’t dampened the good mood so far.(Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK)

The weather isn’t cooperating this time either
A quick weather forecast: Today isn’t particularly pleasant either. The sky is overcast with thick clouds, and it’s expected to rain frequently until noon. However, the rain should become less frequent in the afternoon. Daily highs are only around 14 degrees, so indoor public viewing spots are in high demand right now. However, some of these are already fully booked.

Indoor Public Viewing
There are still a few options available. For example, at Gugg (4th district, Heumühlgasse 14/1) or at the Volksgarten Pavilion in the city center. To secure a spot, you absolutely must arrive early. Due to the rush, Vindobona is now launching a second broadcast in the lounge. Admission is, as always, free.

Security measures for the ESC are massive.
Security measures for the ESC are massive.(Bild: Imre Antal)

One thing is already certain: With an estimated 166 million TV viewers, 1.8 billion social media views, and a total of around 500,000 visitors across all ESC events in Vienna, the world’s most-watched music event is already one of the highlights of 2026.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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