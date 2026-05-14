A bombshell in the retail sector
Brussels imposes import ban on Brazilian steaks
Brazil will no longer be allowed to export meat to the EU starting in September. The reason: banned antibiotics in livestock feed—a bombshell following the launch of Mercosur on May 1!
“Our farmers play by the strictest rules—Brazil clearly does not! I’ve been warning about this all along! Now we’re in a real mess,” rants Lower Austrian MEP Alexander Bernhuber following the dramatic Brussels measure, in which the EU is pulling the emergency brake—late, but still. Starting in September, Brazil will no longer be allowed to export steaks or other cuts of beef to the EU.
The reason is causing outrage across Europe—antibiotics are still being used as growth promoters in Brazilian cattle feedlots. This practice has been banned in the EU for decades.
This makes Brazil the first country ever to be removed from the EU’s list of approved suppliers for this very reason. However, the ban affects not only beef and chicken but also eggs, honey, and horse meat. This is a major economic blow for Brazil, as the EU is one of the country’s most important markets after the U.S. and China.
Particularly explosive: Just a few days ago, the controversial Mercosur agreement had provisionally entered into force—and now the first major blow has already struck. While Argentina, Uruguay, and Paraguay are allowed to continue supplying, Brussels is drawing a red line for Brazil.
Same rules for everyone—or no access to the EU market. Anything else would be unfair!
Alexander Bernhuber, niederösterreichischer EU-Abgeordneter
Bild: krone.tv
Specifically, the issue concerns antibiotics such as virginiamycin, bacitracin, and tylosin—substances that are banned in Europe for good reason. Experts have been warning for years about resistance and massive health risks. Brazil would now have to either ban all such substances or provide complete proof that not a single animal has ever been treated with them. However, no monitoring system for this currently exists.
Bernhuber feels vindicated: “Equal rules for all—or no access to the EU market. Anything else would be unfair to our farmers and a risk to consumers.”
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