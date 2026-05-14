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This is how Arnautovic celebrated the cup victory

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14.05.2026 10:23
Marko Arnautovic celebrates his goal (far right) and then parties with his teammates in the ...
Marko Arnautovic celebrates his goal (far right) and then parties with his teammates in the locker room.(Bild: Instagram.com/m.arnautovic7, Instagram.com/crvenazvezdafk)
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Von krone Sport

First, he let out a roar of joy after his goal; then he posed casually with sunglasses and the trophy—Marko Arnautovic knew just how to celebrate his goal and the cup victory with Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday night.

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A cross from the left, Arnautovic is quick-thinking, waits in the middle, takes control, and with his first touch elegantly slots the ball into the far corner. It was Red Star’s goal to make it 1-2. Arnautovic literally roared with joy. He turned around and trotted back contentedly toward the center circle (in the following post, swipe once to the right to see the goal).

Celebration after a thriller
Because teammate Rodrigao scored the equalizer in the 96th minute, the Serbian Cup final went into extra time and ultimately to a penalty shootout. There, Red Star prevailed 5-4. Since then, Arnautovic has been able to call himself a Serbian double winner, having already secured the league title with his team three weeks ago. And that called for a proper celebration. With a lively locker-room party, as various social media posts suggest.

Of course, nothing worse could happen to the Austrian national team than Arnautovic taking the field at the World Cup as a double winner and, consequently, brimming with confidence.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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