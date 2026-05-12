Canes in New York
Rumors of a romance involving Lindsey Vonn are gaining momentum
What’s going on between ski superstar Lindsey Vonn and Frenchman Matthieu Bailet? The romance rumors are gaining momentum...
Is there a new dream ski couple on the horizon? The American has been in New York since the beginning of last week for the Met Gala. According to “People” magazine, she’s been spotted there getting cozy with fellow skier Matthieu Bailet. They’re currently spending a lot of time together in New York and are said to have grown closer as a result.
A source confirmed to the magazine that the two are currently getting to know each other. There is also already a photo of them together backstage at the Broadway musical “The Outsiders.”
There are also already hints of a possible romance on social media. Under a recent Instagram post by Bailet, in which the Frenchman is seen shirtless, Vonn commented with an eye emoji and liked the picture.
In terms of athletic success, however, Bailet is significantly less accomplished than the injury-plagued American. At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, the Frenchman finished only 27th in the downhill. His best result in the overall World Cup was 28th place in the 2020/21 season.
For Lindsey Vonn, this would be her first relationship since her split from businessman Diego Osorio in 2025. Previously, Vonn was engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban, dated NFL coach Kenan Smith, and was also in a relationship with golf legend Tiger Woods. Her marriage to her former coach, Thomas Vonn, had also ended in divorce.
Vonn: “I want to have a nice summer”
At the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Vonn suffered a complex leg injury after a horrific crash in the downhill race and subsequently had to undergo eight surgeries. However, the 41-year-old is no longer in a wheelchair; she is currently getting around with crutches and a walking stick. Vonn is now looking ahead again: “I want to have a nice summer and need to take a break from it all somehow.”
She continues: “I also have the feeling that in the next six weeks, I’ll be at a point where I can lead a normal life again… I have a lot planned. And I’m really looking forward to it.”
Matthieu Bailet is likely to play an important role in that...
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