Rumors of a romance involving Lindsey Vonn are gaining momentum

Vonn: “I want to have a nice summer”

At the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina, Vonn suffered a complex leg injury after a horrific crash in the downhill race and subsequently had to undergo eight surgeries. However, the 41-year-old is no longer in a wheelchair; she is currently getting around with crutches and a walking stick. Vonn is now looking ahead again: “I want to have a nice summer and need to take a break from it all somehow.”