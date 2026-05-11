Is Cosmó in trouble because of his blue star?

The musician wrote to his colleague: “Congratulations on your upcoming performance,” he wrote in the rather friendly letter obtained by the “Krone.” However, there is one matter he would prefer to resolve artist-to-artist, without resorting to legal action. After all, he has been using the star for 16 years and has therefore registered it with the Patent Office as his trademark. A modification—such as “changing the color or the shape”—would be enough to more clearly distinguish Cosmó from his fellow artist’s performance.