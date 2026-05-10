Chats with a price list
Police Chief’s Grandson Arrested as Drug Dealer
His grandfather was once a legendary police chief—but the apple in a distinguished family falls far from the tree! The Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office is conducting a sensitive investigation into the grandson, the black sheep of the family. He is suspected of trafficking kilograms of cannabis and cocaine.
Behind the explosive case file with the dry reference number 9St 41/26z from the Vienna Public Prosecutor’s Office lies a highly distinguished name. The young man in his 20s has a famous grandfather who was once one of the most renowned police chiefs in the country.
Despite his grandfather’s exemplary legacy, he is apparently the black sheep of the family who has gone astray—specifically as an alleged drug dealer! The charges are serious. When Vienna drug investigators, acting on behalf of the courts, handcuffed the suspect, he was alleged to have already sold between one and a half and just over three kilograms of cannabis.
Incriminating cell phone chats with a price list for cocaine
Narcotics and cash were seized during the raid on the apartment. The case also involves a brisk trade in cocaine. Here, incriminating cell phone chats weigh against the president’s grandson (the presumption of innocence applies). The price list sent to potential customers: “One gram, 70 euros.” “Five grams, 350 euros.” “Ten grams, 600 euros.”
The young man is also alleged to have consumed drugs himself. With no prior convictions and from a well-to-do family, the celebrity scion had to share his cell in the “Gray House”—the country’s largest prison—with two serious criminals. Among them was a murder suspect.
Suspect with a well-known name faces up to five years in prison
After two weeks in pretrial detention, the visibly broken suspect was released. However, the investigation continues in parallel. If charged and convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.
Of scandals and legends: “It’s me, the president”
Incidentally, the title of police president used to exist in all federal states, but since the restructuring in 2012, it has only existed in Vienna. One of the most legendary security chiefs of the federal capital during the Second Republic was Josef “Joschi” Holaubek. There are many anecdotes about him, such as the one where he tried to persuade a highly dangerous prison escapee to surrender by saying, “I’m the president.”
Another law enforcement chief, meanwhile, made headlines due to a family high school graduation scandal—his wife bought exam questions for their daughter. Now, a president’s grandson has broken the law.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
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