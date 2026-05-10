Police Chief’s Grandson Arrested as Drug Dealer

Of scandals and legends: “It’s me, the president”

Incidentally, the title of police president used to exist in all federal states, but since the restructuring in 2012, it has only existed in Vienna. One of the most legendary security chiefs of the federal capital during the Second Republic was Josef “Joschi” Holaubek. There are many anecdotes about him, such as the one where he tried to persuade a highly dangerous prison escapee to surrender by saying, “I’m the president.”