Austria wins the 350th derby and overtakes Rapid

The current Rapid team continued to struggle after that, but their play in the attacking third lacked concreteness and was often too imprecise. In the 52nd minute, it was Raux-Yao who failed to get a proper header on a free-kick cross. Hedl (59th) was just able to deflect a rocket from Philipp Maybach from distance into a corner. Raux-Yao deflected the next corner, taken by Lee Tae-seok, into his own net. After that, Austria was back in the game, winning the decisive duels. For Rapid, bringing on Ercan Kara and Yusuf Demir didn’t have the desired effect on the attack. Demir (89th) failed to beat Sahin-Radlinger in a one-on-one, but the play was called offside.