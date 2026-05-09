How the Austrian Tax Office Moved to Linz

Close ties to the ÖVP

In the case of the tax administration reform, this ultimately led to changes in the Federal Tax Code and the creation of a central tax office headquartered in Linz by order of the finance minister. The fact that Manhal is from Upper Austria and is married to a long-time ÖVP state parliamentarian from Upper Austria now intensifies the political questions surrounding the thoroughly surprising decision on the location. Even during the implementation phase, NEOS lawmakers had asked critically in a parliamentary inquiry: “Is the Minister of Finance sending the tax office on a traveling circus because of the ÖVP?” And the SPÖ questioned—also in a parliamentary inquiry—how the appointment of Manhal, a native of Upper Austria, had come about. Blümel stated: Manhal had been the “most suitable” of six applicants.