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New Van-Deer Deal

Hirscher snags world champion from the U.S.

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06.05.2026 14:59
Marcel Hirscher
Marcel Hirscher(Bild: GEPA)
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The “Krone” had already announced the new Van Deer deal—now it’s official! U.S. skier Paula Moltzan becomes the first female alpine athlete to join Marcel Hirscher’s race team.

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“If someone had told me, ‘Paula, in four years you’ll be the first woman on this brand’—I wouldn’t have believed it,” Moltzan said in an initial statement. For Hirscher, however, entering women’s ski racing was already planned when the brand was founded—with Moltzan, the 37-year-old from Salzburg now aims to conquer the U.S. market as well. 

Medal Collector
Paula competed in her first World Cup race in Aspen in 2012, and in recent years she has established herself as a fixture in the skiing world. In 2023, she won World Championship gold in the team event in Courchevel. In 2025, she won bronze in the giant slalom at the World Championships in Saalbach. And this year, Paula fulfilled her dream of an Olympic medal by finishing third in the team combined event at the Games in Cortina. The confident American achieved five of her ten podium finishes to date during the past season. 

(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)

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“It took us four years to establish ourselves firmly in the men’s circuit. We succeeded in doing that, and now the time is right for the next chapter in women’s racing. This is a major project because there are differences in the lengths and construction of the ski equipment,” explains Hirscher.

Paula Moltzan with Mikaela Shiffrin after winning Olympic bronze in the team combined
Paula Moltzan with Mikaela Shiffrin after winning Olympic bronze in the team combined(Bild: GEPA)

Husband is coming along
That’s why the 32-year-old will also be bringing her husband, who is also her ski technician. Moltzan: “My team setup is unique: My husband Ryan Mooney is also my ski technician. Chronologically, it was actually the other way around: Ryan has been servicing my skis since 2016, and we got married four years ago. I think we’re the only married couple on the World Cup tour together. At the beginning of our relationship, we talked a lot about the pros and cons of love and career. Now I know it’s the best thing that could have happened to me.” 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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