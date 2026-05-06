Hirscher snags world champion from the U.S.

Husband is coming along

That’s why the 32-year-old will also be bringing her husband, who is also her ski technician. Moltzan: “My team setup is unique: My husband Ryan Mooney is also my ski technician. Chronologically, it was actually the other way around: Ryan has been servicing my skis since 2016, and we got married four years ago. I think we’re the only married couple on the World Cup tour together. At the beginning of our relationship, we talked a lot about the pros and cons of love and career. Now I know it’s the best thing that could have happened to me.”