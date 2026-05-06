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"Krone" appeal was successful

Childhood friend found: “We’ll be reunited soon”

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06.05.2026 05:00
In their youth, the two friends—Alois is on the left in the picture, Gerd in the center—enjoyed ...
In their youth, the two friends—Alois is on the left in the picture, Gerd in the center—enjoyed hiking and skiing together with Franzi.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Jürgen Fuchs)
Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Von Fanny Gasser

Alois Waldhaus used the “Krone” to search for his childhood friend. With success: “We’ve found him!” the 87-year-old exclaims happily. The son of his old friend got in touch with him. The two Styrians will finally see each other again after many years.

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In the hectic daily routine of the newsroom, this is clearly the better piece of news: “The article was a complete success—we’ve found him!” says Alois Waldhaus, laughing into the phone. The “hit” the 87-year-old Styrian is talking about is his childhood friend Gerd Gschwandner. As reported, the two grew up next door to each other in Graz, went hiking together, and especially loved skiing, before they lost touch.

Decades later, Waldhaus made one last attempt to find his old friend through the “Steirerkrone”: “It would be my heart’s desire to see him again,” he said. He never imagined that this wish would come true so quickly.

Several childhood friends called—and then Gerd’s son
“Several childhood friends from the Triestersiedlung called right away, and then Gerd’s son also got in touch with me,” Waldhaus recounts. He’s doing well, but he now lives in a nursing home.

Waldhaus now wants to arrange a reunion at a wine tavern—they just need to find the right time. “I thank my ‘Krone’; soon we’ll be reunited. I’ll invite you to the reunion,” says the 87-year-old Styrian happily—and so are we. His story isn’t over yet!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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