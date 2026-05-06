"Krone" appeal was successful
Childhood friend found: “We’ll be reunited soon”
Alois Waldhaus used the “Krone” to search for his childhood friend. With success: “We’ve found him!” the 87-year-old exclaims happily. The son of his old friend got in touch with him. The two Styrians will finally see each other again after many years.
In the hectic daily routine of the newsroom, this is clearly the better piece of news: “The article was a complete success—we’ve found him!” says Alois Waldhaus, laughing into the phone. The “hit” the 87-year-old Styrian is talking about is his childhood friend Gerd Gschwandner. As reported, the two grew up next door to each other in Graz, went hiking together, and especially loved skiing, before they lost touch.
Decades later, Waldhaus made one last attempt to find his old friend through the “Steirerkrone”: “It would be my heart’s desire to see him again,” he said. He never imagined that this wish would come true so quickly.
Several childhood friends called—and then Gerd’s son
“Several childhood friends from the Triestersiedlung called right away, and then Gerd’s son also got in touch with me,” Waldhaus recounts. He’s doing well, but he now lives in a nursing home.
Waldhaus now wants to arrange a reunion at a wine tavern—they just need to find the right time. “I thank my ‘Krone’; soon we’ll be reunited. I’ll invite you to the reunion,” says the 87-year-old Styrian happily—and so are we. His story isn’t over yet!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.