Childhood friend found: “We’ll be reunited soon”

In the hectic daily routine of the newsroom, this is clearly the better piece of news: “The article was a complete success—we’ve found him!” says Alois Waldhaus, laughing into the phone. The “hit” the 87-year-old Styrian is talking about is his childhood friend Gerd Gschwandner. As reported, the two grew up next door to each other in Graz, went hiking together, and especially loved skiing, before they lost touch.