LIVE: Cup winner LASK faces Rapid

Now the Linz team has had to put in extra work in the Cup again in the run-up to the match. “The victory will probably give them a boost and some extra energy, but hopefully they’ll be a bit more tired toward the end of the game,” said the Dane. And captain Matthias Seidl added: “It could be a small advantage for us; hopefully we can take advantage of that again.” The team wants to “repeat that ‘great game’ from back then and take three points home.” Suspended defensive leader Nenad Cvetkovic won’t be able to help. However, another defender, Jannes Horn, has declared himself fit in time after recovering from illness.