Crucial win for WAC! Altach’s fate hangs in the balance again

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The second half was marked by a lot of fighting spirit and few standout moments. Altach missed a golden opportunity to equalize when Hrstic, perfectly set up by Ouedraogo, lobbed the ball not only over Nikolas Polster but also over the goal (64'). Wolfsberg were more efficient and sealed the deal. Since Lukas Jäger misjudged the ball, Gattermayer was able to set it up for himself from the side and blast it in. After an Avdijaj corner, Piesinger headed in another goal, and Antosch didn’t look good on the play. After just one draw in their three previous season matchups with Altach, WAC took all three points this time. This was their fourth win in their fifth game under Silberberger.