Political bombshell in Linz
The verdict is in: Wöginger found guilty!
A major political bombshell at the Linz Regional Court: August Wöginger received a verdict on Monday in his trial for abuse of office. Following this, the 51-year-old announced his resignation as ÖVP parliamentary group leader. krone.at’s live ticker takes you through the exciting day of the trial!
The most important points in brief:
- ÖVP parliamentary group leader August Wöginger receives a seven-month suspended sentence and a non-suspended fine of 43,200 euros.
Wöginger subsequently announced his resignation as ÖVP parliamentary group leader. However, he will remain a member of the National Council.
- The first defendant also received a seven-month suspended sentence and a non-suspended fine of 30,840 euros; the second defendant received a seven-month suspended sentence and a non-suspended fine of 22,680 euros.
- “Based on the chats and Wöginger’s reaction, this cannot be considered a minor civic concern,” the judge stated in her reasoning for the verdict.
The krone.at live ticker:
Allegation: Board position handed out
The charge brought by the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption was that, in 2017, the defendants had secured a board position at the Braunau Tax Office for an ÖVP mayor for party-political reasons. According to the indictment, Wöginger is alleged to have influenced the appointment process with the help of Thomas Schmid, then Secretary General and Chief of Staff at the Ministry of Finance. The two co-defendants sat on the review committee and are alleged to have “pushed” the local politician there.
The trial day in pictures:
With a potential sentence ranging from six months to five years in prison, the WKStA had demanded an unconditional penalty in the form of a fine. The three defendants denied the allegations, and their defense attorneys had requested acquittals. However, all three had already submitted a declaration of responsibility at the end of last year in order to obtain a diversion, which was subsequently overturned by the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Linz.
“Citizen concerns” submitted during consultation hours
Background: At Christmas 2016, the position of director for the Braunau/Ried/Schärding Tax Office (FA Braunau for short) was advertised. In addition to interim director Christa Scharf, an Upper Austrian ÖVP mayor, among others, applied for the job. He had previously handed his application documents to his party colleague Wöginger during the latter’s office hours and asked him to put in a good word for him. Wöginger passed on the “citizen’s concern,” as he calls it, to Thomas Schmid.
The WKStA alleges that, at Wöginger’s behest, Schmid intervened on the mayor’s behalf with a commission member, and that this member—the second defendant—favored the mayor during the hearing. The first defendant was the commission chair and, according to the indictment, acted in favor of the mayor due to his own ties to the ÖVP. At the hearing on February 13, 2017, the mayor did indeed prevail. The indictment also relies on chats found on Thomas Schmid’s cell phone, which are said to prove the intervention. However, Schmid avoided prosecution due to his status as a key witness.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.