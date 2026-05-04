The verdict is in: Wöginger found guilty!

The WKStA alleges that, at Wöginger’s behest, Schmid intervened on the mayor’s behalf with a commission member, and that this member—the second defendant—favored the mayor during the hearing. The first defendant was the commission chair and, according to the indictment, acted in favor of the mayor due to his own ties to the ÖVP. At the hearing on February 13, 2017, the mayor did indeed prevail. The indictment also relies on chats found on Thomas Schmid’s cell phone, which are said to prove the intervention. However, Schmid avoided prosecution due to his status as a key witness.