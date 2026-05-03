LIVE: Norris in the lead, the first cars are coming into the pits

After the fourth race of the season—the first following a five-week forced hiatus due to the Iran conflict and the cancellation of the races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia—Antonelli now leads the World Championship standings by 20 points over Russell. “This is just the beginning; there’s still a long way to go,” said a sweat-drenched Antonelli, who became the first driver in F1 history to win his first three races from pole position. “The team put in a great performance; without them, I wouldn’t be here now. I’m going to enjoy this now and then keep going.”