Narrow home win! Austria secures fifth place

After the hour mark, Austria became more forceful. Boateng fired over the goal from a free kick (64'). Johannes Eggestein saw his shot aimed at the near post saved by Hülsmann (66'). The next offensive move gave Vienna the lead. Boateng held his ground to meet a long ball from Philipp Wiesinger and then lobbed Hülsmann. It was the fourth goal of the season for the striker, who had come on as a substitute. Hartberg now had to respond, but even with fresh attacking players, they could no longer pose a threat.