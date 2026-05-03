Boateng's game-winning goal
Narrow home win! Austria secures fifth place
With its first win after five unsuccessful attempts, Vienna’s Austria has positioned itself for what could be a heated Bundesliga finish for fourth place. The Violets defeated TSV Hartberg 1-0 (0-0) on Sunday thanks to a late goal by Kelvin Boateng (69th minute). In front of 13,900 spectators, Austria held on to fifth place, while Hartberg, sitting last in the championship group, is already four points behind with two rounds remaining.
The sixth-place team will come away empty-handed in the race for European competition. For Austria, the derby at Rapid and the home game against LASK will determine whether they secure a direct European qualification spot or face an extra round in the league playoffs against a team from the qualification group. Before Rapid’s away match against cup champion LASK on Monday, Austria trailed their archrivals, who are in fourth place, by one point. Hartberg still has to host Sturm and travel to Salzburg.
Hartberg relied on their tried-and-true defensive strategy from the start, digging in with their five-man backline in their own half and looking to counterattack—attacks that were mostly nipped in the bud by Austria. In response, Austria sought the right tools to break through the defense. In the 12th minute, TSV defender Fabian Wilfinger handled a cross from Sanel Saljic at close range inside the penalty area. The Viennese unsuccessfully appealed for a penalty.
Lack of chances at Favoriten
Austria’s last eight goals against Hartberg all resulted from set pieces. The best chance of the match so far also came from a corner. However, towering defender Tin Plavotic directed his header too centrally at Tom Ritzy Hülsmann in the TSV goal (18th minute). The visitors barely made an impact offensively without their striker Elias Havel, who was once again on the bench to start the game. This was also because Austria won the crucial midfield battles.
For Saljic, the match ended early after an aerial duel (35'). U17 World Cup runner-up Vasilije Markovic replaced the dazed-looking playmaker. Austria legend Manfred Schmid, on the Hartberg bench, decided to inject some new energy at halftime. With Havel coming on for Tobias Kainz, the visitors opened up their play a bit. Nevertheless, both sides continued to lack that final bit of risk-taking.
After the hour mark, Austria became more forceful. Boateng fired over the goal from a free kick (64'). Johannes Eggestein saw his shot aimed at the near post saved by Hülsmann (66'). The next offensive move gave Vienna the lead. Boateng held his ground to meet a long ball from Philipp Wiesinger and then lobbed Hülsmann. It was the fourth goal of the season for the striker, who had come on as a substitute. Hartberg now had to respond, but even with fresh attacking players, they could no longer pose a threat.
FK Austria Vienna – TSV Hartberg 1-0 (0-0)
Vienna, Generali Arena, 13,900 spectators, Referee Gishamer
Goal: 1 -0 (69.) Boateng
Austria: Sahin-Radlinger – Wiesinger, Dragovic, Plavotic – Ranftl, Barry (80. Handl), Maybach (57. Boateng), Lee T. – Fischer, Eggestein, Saljic (35. Markovic)
Hartberg: Hülsmann – Schopp (89. H. Coulibaly), Spendlhofer (77. Fillafer), Wilfinger – Pazourek, Heil, Markus, Kainz (46. Havel), Hennig (77. Kovacevic) – Hoffmann, Fridrikas (77. Korherr)
Yellow card: Barry
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