Start from the pit lane
Two millimeters short! Hadjar disqualified
A bitter blow for Red Bull! Isack Hadjar must start the Miami GP from the pit lane in last place. A rule violation costs the Frenchman a good starting position.
After qualifying, it was determined that the underbody of Hadjar’s Red Bull did not comply with technical regulations. The dimensions were just two millimeters above the reference volume set for 2026.
From a top-10 spot to the backof the pack
Hadjar had actually secured ninth place in qualifying—but due to the violation, he is being relegated to thebackof the field. He must start the race from the pit lane.
“We made a mistake”
The team was understanding and stated: “We made a mistake and respect the decision of the race stewards,” said Team Principal Laurent Mekies in an initial statement. “This mistake was neither intended nor did it result in a performance advantage. We will learn from this incident and review our processes to understand how this could have happened and to take steps to ensure it does not happen again. As a team, we apologize to Isack as well as to our fans and partners. We had to learn the hard way today, but we will look ahead. Our focus is now on turning yesterday’s encouraging performance into a strong race result this afternoon.”
Start time moved up
The race will now start at 7 p.m. The start was originally scheduled for 10 p.m. Reason for the change: impending severe weather in Miami.
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read the original article here.
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