Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Start from the pit lane

Two millimeters short! Hadjar disqualified

Nachrichten
03.05.2026 16:20
Isack Hadjar
Isack Hadjar(Bild: EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH)
Porträt von krone Sport
Von krone Sport

A bitter blow for Red Bull! Isack Hadjar must start the Miami GP from the pit lane in last place. A rule violation costs the Frenchman a good starting position.

0 Kommentare

After qualifying, it was determined that the underbody of Hadjar’s Red Bull did not comply with technical regulations. The dimensions were just two millimeters above the reference volume set for 2026.

From a top-10 spot to the backof the pack
 Hadjar had actually secured ninth place in qualifying—but due to the violation, he is being relegated to thebackof the field. He must start the race from the pit lane.

“We made a mistake”
The team was understanding and stated: “We made a mistake and respect the decision of the race stewards,” said Team Principal Laurent Mekies in an initial statement. “This mistake was neither intended nor did it result in a performance advantage. We will learn from this incident and review our processes to understand how this could have happened and to take steps to ensure it does not happen again. As a team, we apologize to Isack as well as to our fans and partners. We had to learn the hard way today, but we will look ahead. Our focus is now on turning yesterday’s encouraging performance into a strong race result this afternoon.”

Start time moved up
The race will now start at 7 p.m. The start was originally scheduled for 10 p.m. Reason for the change: impending severe weather in Miami.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
03.05.2026 16:20
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Impressum & Pflichtinformationen krone.at
Offenlegung Kronen Zeitung (Printausgabe)
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf