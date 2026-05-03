Two millimeters short! Hadjar disqualified

“We made a mistake”

The team was understanding and stated: “We made a mistake and respect the decision of the race stewards,” said Team Principal Laurent Mekies in an initial statement. “This mistake was neither intended nor did it result in a performance advantage. We will learn from this incident and review our processes to understand how this could have happened and to take steps to ensure it does not happen again. As a team, we apologize to Isack as well as to our fans and partners. We had to learn the hard way today, but we will look ahead. Our focus is now on turning yesterday’s encouraging performance into a strong race result this afternoon.”