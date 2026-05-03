Helicopter transport denied: Woman still required to pay

Background: At the end of January, Kathrin E., a resident of Lower Austria, was skiing on the slopes in the Dachstein-West ski area. An unknown man collided with her, and she broke her collarbone. The man fled the scene and has not been found to this day. According to the Ombudsman’s Office, the injured woman thought to herself during initial treatment: “A helicopter rescue without private insurance—that could get expensive.” A snowmobile transported the woman from Lower Austria down to the valley. There, a doctor examined her and, according to the Ombudsman’s Office, determined: The woman is fit for transport without any issues.