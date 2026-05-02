Formula 1 Qualifying
Antonelli strikes back! Pole position for the Miami Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli struck back! The championship leader secured pole position for the Miami Grand Prix.
Behind him, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen (+0.166 sec.) made an impressive comeback; Leclerc (+0.345) and Norris (+0.385) will start from the second row.
George Russell had to settle for fifth place in the second Mercedes, ahead of record world champion Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) and Piastri.
Here are the detailed results:
Severe weather with rain showers and thunderstorms is expected in Miami on Sunday, which is why the start may be brought forward.
In the Sprint, Antonelli lost fourth place after the race due to a penalty. The 19-year-old Italian had crossed the track limits too often and, following a five-second penalty, dropped two positions behind Russell and four-time champion Verstappen. In the World Championship standings, Russell thus reduced his deficit to seven points, though for the first time this season, no Mercedes driver won.
Norris, who drove flawlessly in a McLaren that had been completely revamped thanks to numerous upgrades following the rule changes for the new hybrid engines, was overjoyed after securing the fourth sprint victory of his career. “It’s nice to be back on the top step of the podium. The upgrades really helped us a lot this weekend. A good start to the weekend, but tomorrow is what counts,” said the defending champion, who received the winner’s trophy from astronaut Reid Wiseman, commander of NASA’s latest lunar mission, “Artemis II.”
Mercedes: Updates Not Until Canada
Mercedes won’t improve the “Silver Arrow” with new parts until the next Grand Prix in Canada in three weeks. Team boss Toto Wolff didn’t lose his cool because of this. “We know we’re lagging behind the other teams with the upgrades. We had hoped to maintain our lead, and in terms of lap times, we were close to the pace of the leading group in the sprint,” emphasized the Viennese executive. Regarding Antonelli’s botched start, Wolff took responsibility for his protégé. “It was by no means Kimi’s fault, but rather a problem on our end.” Shortly afterward, Antonelli struck back with a dream lap in qualifying before the eyes of the two ski stars Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.
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