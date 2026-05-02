Antonelli strikes back! Pole position for the Miami Grand Prix

Mercedes: Updates Not Until Canada

Mercedes won’t improve the “Silver Arrow” with new parts until the next Grand Prix in Canada in three weeks. Team boss Toto Wolff didn’t lose his cool because of this. “We know we’re lagging behind the other teams with the upgrades. We had hoped to maintain our lead, and in terms of lap times, we were close to the pace of the leading group in the sprint,” emphasized the Viennese executive. Regarding Antonelli’s botched start, Wolff took responsibility for his protégé. “It was by no means Kimi’s fault, but rather a problem on our end.” Shortly afterward, Antonelli struck back with a dream lap in qualifying before the eyes of the two ski stars Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.