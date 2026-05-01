Miami: Lando Norris snags the Sprint pole!

This marks the first time this season that a Mercedes driver has not secured pole position after qualifying; the “Silver Arrows” had dominated the first three race weekends. Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull wanted to use the war-related forced break following the cancellation of the two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to the Middle East conflict to minimize the gap to the superior Mercedes team. McLaren and Ferrari managed to do this significantly better than the “Bulls” around the Hard Rock Stadium.