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Formula 1

Miami: Lando Norris snags the Sprint pole!

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01.05.2026 08:35
Lando Norris
Lando Norris(Bild: AFP/CLIVE MASON)
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World Champion Lando Norris secured pole position for the sprint in Miami on Friday as Formula 1 returned to action. The McLaren driver will start Saturday’s short race (6:00 p.m. CEST) in Florida ahead of championship leader Kimi Antonelli (+0.222 sec.) in the Mercedes and Oscar Piastri (+0.239) in the second McLaren. Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (+0.370) finished fourth, ahead of Max Verstappen (+0.592) in the Red Bull and George Russell (+0.624) in the second Mercedes.

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This marks the first time this season that a Mercedes driver has not secured pole position after qualifying; the “Silver Arrows” had dominated the first three race weekends. Ferrari, McLaren, and Red Bull wanted to use the war-related forced break following the cancellation of the two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to the Middle East conflict to minimize the gap to the superior Mercedes team. McLaren and Ferrari managed to do this significantly better than the “Bulls” around the Hard Rock Stadium.

Here are the results in detail:

In the only practice session, which had been extended to 90 minutes due to rule changes for the new hybrid engines and the five-week hiatus, Leclerc set the fastest time. In Sprint Qualifying, defending champion Norris came out on top, while teenager Antonelli still managed to secure a spot on the front row in summery temperatures of around 30 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms could cause schedule changes on Sunday
The start of the Miami Grand Prix is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. CEST onSunday, though the start time could be moved up due to forecast severe thunderstorms. In the World Championship standings, Antonelli leads with 72 points, nine ahead of Russell (63), with the Ferrari duo of Leclerc (49) and Hamilton (41) lurking behind. World Champion Norris (25) is fifth, while Verstappen, after a botched start to the season, is only ninth overall with twelve points.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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