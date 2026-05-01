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A Lighthearted Interview

Kühbauer: “I would have taken a page from Herbert’s book”

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01.05.2026 19:15
Kühbauer drew plenty of laughs during his post-match interview with ORF.
Kühbauer drew plenty of laughs during his post-match interview with ORF.(Bild: ORF Screenshot)
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A lighthearted winner’s interview with Didi Kühbauer! After winning his second consecutive Cup title—this time with LASK—the 55-year-old was in high spirits during his ORF interview. Following the nerve-wracking match, the focus suddenly shifted to his hair.

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Kühbauer crowns himself Cup champion once again, cementing his reputation as the man for the big games. Following last year’s success with WAC, he’s now led LASK to the title.

Laughter all around
Afterward, the 55-year-old was in high spirits. In an ORF interview with Rainer Pariasek—in the presence of experts Helge Payer and Herbert Prohaska—Kühbauer was asked if the game had cost him a few gray hairs. “If we’d won, I would’ve taken Herbert’s hair too. I wouldn’t have cared,” joked Kühbauer.

With this quip, Kühbauer drew loud laughter from the group, proving once again that he can deliver not only on the field but also with his words.

Kühbauer took a dig at Herbert Prohaska.
Kühbauer took a dig at Herbert Prohaska.(Bild: ORF Screenshot)

Kühbauer: “We were in deep s*** at home six months ago”
Kühbauer continued: “There’s no better feeling today. When you’ve been chasing a title for six decades and it finally happens today with the drama of the game, there’s nothing better. For the fans, too, there’s nothing greater. Ultimately, we deserved to win. Every title is fantastic. When you know the story of how it came about, it’s all the more beautiful. We were in deep trouble at home six months ago. Now the guys have really achieved something great. I have to give them credit, because when you’re down twice and keep coming back, they clearly had the necessary quality. It’s great that we have a title, and now, of course, anything can happen.”

On Monday’s league match against Rapid: “They really came up with something good when scheduling this. Why not just on Sunday? Having a match on Monday—they should have thought that through a bit better.”

LASK: First title since 1965
The Linz team claimed their first trophy since winning the double in 1965. Americans George Bello (101st) and Samuel Adeniran (103rd) scored the decisive goals in extra time for a 4-2 victory over Altach in front of 22,000 spectators at Klagenfurt’s Wörthersee Stadium.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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