Kühbauer: “I would have taken a page from Herbert’s book”

Kühbauer: “We were in deep s*** at home six months ago”

Kühbauer continued: “There’s no better feeling today. When you’ve been chasing a title for six decades and it finally happens today with the drama of the game, there’s nothing better. For the fans, too, there’s nothing greater. Ultimately, we deserved to win. Every title is fantastic. When you know the story of how it came about, it’s all the more beautiful. We were in deep trouble at home six months ago. Now the guys have really achieved something great. I have to give them credit, because when you’re down twice and keep coming back, they clearly had the necessary quality. It’s great that we have a title, and now, of course, anything can happen.”