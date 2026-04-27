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Holds an Austrian passport

London Wants to Send Mullah Spy to Austria

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27.04.2026 18:30
The Iranian news channel in London suspended its broadcasts shortly after the arrest of the ...
The Iranian news channel in London suspended its broadcasts shortly after the arrest of the Austrian spy working for the mullahs. Now the 33-year-old is free again.(Bild: Iran International TV, https://www.iranintl.com)
Porträt von Christoph Budin
Von Christoph Budin

Controversy surrounds a fellow Austrian convicted in the UK as a mullah’s agent. The 33-year-old man of Chechen descent spent three and a half years behind bars there for espionage. Now London plans to deport him back to Austria. 

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The Austrian citizen of Chechen descent was sentenced by a British court to three and a half years in prison for espionage on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The 33-year-old is alleged to have spied on an opposition news channel on behalf of Iran. For this, he received the equivalent of around 50,000 euros. During the investigation, the Austrian agent admitted to having made “easy money” from it. And he acknowledged that the information he gathered could have been used for a terrorist attack.

The Iranian news channel in London ceased operations shortly after the arrest of the Austrian ...
The Iranian news channel in London ceased operations shortly after the arrest of the Austrian spy working for the mullahs. The 33-year-old is now free again.(Bild: Iran International TV, https://www.iranintl.com)

Security flaws filmed with a cell phone
The mullahs’ spy was caught in the act while filming “vulnerabilities” in the security measures at the media company’s headquarters with his cell phone. A week after the Austrian’s arrest, the station temporarily suspended its studio operations due to the security risks.

The 33-year-old has now been released early. The parole board concluded that he no longer posed a “threat” and that his motive was more likely “greed.” He is now set to be deported to Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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