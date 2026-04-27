Holds an Austrian passport
London Wants to Send Mullah Spy to Austria
Controversy surrounds a fellow Austrian convicted in the UK as a mullah’s agent. The 33-year-old man of Chechen descent spent three and a half years behind bars there for espionage. Now London plans to deport him back to Austria.
The Austrian citizen of Chechen descent was sentenced by a British court to three and a half years in prison for espionage on behalf of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The 33-year-old is alleged to have spied on an opposition news channel on behalf of Iran. For this, he received the equivalent of around 50,000 euros. During the investigation, the Austrian agent admitted to having made “easy money” from it. And he acknowledged that the information he gathered could have been used for a terrorist attack.
Security flaws filmed with a cell phone
The mullahs’ spy was caught in the act while filming “vulnerabilities” in the security measures at the media company’s headquarters with his cell phone. A week after the Austrian’s arrest, the station temporarily suspended its studio operations due to the security risks.
The 33-year-old has now been released early. The parole board concluded that he no longer posed a “threat” and that his motive was more likely “greed.” He is now set to be deported to Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.