SPÖ Loses Ground in Vienna: Babler Remains Silent on Poll

The poll reflects the current state of federal politics, according to sources in the SPÖ city hall. For the SPÖ Vienna, however, there is no question that the goal is, of course, to come in first in the next National Council election. Michael Ludwig remained unflappable in his conversation with “Krone”: “There is no election currently; these are polls in a challenging situation, and we will see on Election Day—when the parties are called upon to make clear what they stand for—how the voters will then decide,” said the mayor, who raises the question: “Do you know of many proposals from the FPÖ? No, they just watch as the others struggle in a difficult situation. So be it, but during an election campaign, issues will be demanded to solve problems.”