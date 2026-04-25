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A nasty collision

“A clear red card!” Feldhofer stunned after the attack

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25.04.2026 21:16
GAK coach Ferdinand Feldhofer was stunned by the foul involving Harakate.
GAK coach Ferdinand Feldhofer was stunned by the foul involving Harakate.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/GEPA pictures, Screenshots Sky Sport Austria)
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Commotion in the Bundesliga clash between WAC and GAK! A foul on GAK pro Ramiz Harakate sparks controversy. GAK coach Ferdinand Feldhofer was stunned: “Definitely a red card!”

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In the 75th minute, there was a hard collision between WAC pro Fabian Wohlmuth and GAK forward Ramiz Harakate. The latter initially lay motionless after the contact and required medical attention. Although Harakate was able to continue playing for the time being, he left the field shortly afterward and was replaced by Dominik Frieser in the 80th minute.

No card—
 is baffledThe referee’s decision sparked controversy: Instead of a card, he simply awarded a drop ball. For Feldhofer, this was incomprehensible. After watching the scene again on “Sky” following the match, the GAK coach was stunned: “Are you stupid—wow. A referee’s ball was given afterward? That’s clearly a red card.”

Self-criticism despite frustration
Despite the criticism, Feldhofer didn’t want to pin the loss solely on the referee: “Still, that doesn’t help us now. We only have ourselves to blame.”

(Bild: Kronen Zeitung)

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And further: “We didn’t finish off the chances we had strongly enough. That bothers me. We’ve lost our momentum and cutting edge up front.”

And: “We’re now even deeper in the relegation battle. That was by no means the plan. But with two home games left, it’s still in our own hands—that’s the silver lining. I think we were the more active team. We actually had more action in the opponent’s box, and more scoring chances. In the second half, we actually had it under control and then conceded a goal from an unfortunate situation. An extremely bitter moment.”

With 20 points, GAK is just one point behind 12th place, which would mean relegation to the 2nd Division.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

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