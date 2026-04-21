HiPP CEO: “We’re Being Portrayed as the Culprits”

Authorities should be able to “investigate undisturbed”

He emphasized that the authorities “can investigate with greater freedom the less information leaks to the outside.” He added: “That is why our communications are coordinated with the investigating authorities before they are published.” He is well aware of his transparency obligations. Of course, no child should come to harm. As soon as the issue came to light, the German police were informed, an internal crisis team was set up, and measures were taken to protect consumers. Now, Hipp said, “our top priority is to find the missing poisoned jar from the supermarket in Burgenland and bring the perpetrator to justice.”