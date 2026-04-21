Initial Statement
HiPP CEO: “We’re Being Portrayed as the Culprits”
In the case of the poisoned baby food jars, the company’s initial communication left much to be desired. Now, HiPP CEO Stefan Hipp has spoken out for the first time. He does not blame the company and criticized the fact that the firm is being “portrayed in some cases as the culprit.”
The “cautious communication” in the blackmail case was due to the fact that they did not want to hinder the investigation, Hipp told the daily newspaper “Die Presse” on Tuesday evening. The threatening letter arrived on March 27 in a general email inbox that is checked every two to three weeks. From that point on, it took until April 16 for the email to be discovered. Hipp refused to accept the criticism of this in his interview with the daily newspaper. “That would be like throwing a letter over the fence onto company property and hoping someone finds it.”
Authorities should be able to “investigate undisturbed”
He emphasized that the authorities “can investigate with greater freedom the less information leaks to the outside.” He added: “That is why our communications are coordinated with the investigating authorities before they are published.” He is well aware of his transparency obligations. Of course, no child should come to harm. As soon as the issue came to light, the German police were informed, an internal crisis team was set up, and measures were taken to protect consumers. Now, Hipp said, “our top priority is to find the missing poisoned jar from the supermarket in Burgenland and bring the perpetrator to justice.”
Another poisoned jar of baby food still not found
In Burgenland, police are still searching for a second jar of HiPP baby food that is suspected of having been tampered with using rat poison. Despite an intensive search, it has not yet been found. As a result, inspections in the municipalities continued on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Burgenland State Police Directorate emphasized in response to an APA inquiry. Police in Bavaria are investigating on suspicion of attempted extortion of the baby food manufacturer.
Reaching out to families
On Tuesday, Burgenland officials attempted, among other things, to contact families with young children living in the region around the Spar store in Eisenstadt where the jar is believed to have been sold. Parents were once again urged to help with the search “to leave no stone unturned,” a police spokesperson emphasized. He noted that finding the jar is important not only because it serves as evidence in the investigation but also to avert danger.
Prosecutors hope for results by the weekend
According to police, the jar in question comes from the same Spar store as the one seized on Saturday in Schützen am Gebirge (Eisenstadt-Umgebung district) and which tested positive for rat poison in an initial examination. As of Tuesday, nothing was yet known about the amount of the substance found inside. More detailed results could be available by the end of the week, according to the Eisenstadt District Attorney’s Office.
Police ask for help
The police are continuing to ask for tips at +43 59133 10 3333.
The “Glas” investigative team is accepting tips at +49 841 9343 3803.
Police continue to seek tips from the public
In the search for the jar, all hospitals, retirement and nursing homes, as well as kindergartens and daycare centers in Burgenland have already been contacted. However, it has not turned up yet, according to a police spokesperson. Hungarian authorities have also been informed, as the baby food may have been purchased by individuals from the border region.
Call for the public to remain vigilant
The public is still urged to report any suspicious jars. These can be identified by a white sticker with a red circle on the bottom of the jar and an unusual or spoiled odor. Additionally, due to a damaged or already opened lid, the “snap” sound is missing when opening the jar for the first time.
Five jars found in Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia
A total of five tampered baby food jars have been seized in Austria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia before they could be consumed. The investigation into the suspected attempted extortion is being conducted by the Ingolstadt Criminal Police under the supervision of the local public prosecutor’s office. An investigative unit named “Glas” has been established to receive tips.
Several retail chains removed HiPP from their product range
The recall of HiPP products at Spar became public on Saturday night. Specific reports had been received regarding the HiPP “Carrot and Potato Vegetable Jar” 190-gram product. As a “purely preventive measure,” the drugstore chain dm-Austria and the Rewe Group also removed the product from sale.
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