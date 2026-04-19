Penalty drama in top-of-the-table clash between LASK and Sturm Graz

While Sturm didn’t create much after that, the home side took control of the game. Only luck—or rather, finishing ability—left something to be desired. Not least, seven-time season goalscorer Adeniran had to take the blame for that. A volley (31') and a header (45'+1) by the American player missed the target, and in the final play of the first half, he was just centimeters off (45'+5). Kalajdzic also squandered a good opportunity (39').