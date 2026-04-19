No winner in Linz
Penalty drama in top-of-the-table clash between LASK and Sturm Graz
League leaders Sturm Graz and their closest pursuers, LASK, played to a 1-1 draw in the top-of-the-table clash. The visitors’ penalty goal in the first half was particularly controversial.
In front of 19,080 spectators and a sold-out crowd, Sturm had little to offer after taking an early lead on a generous penalty kick by Otar Kiteishvili (10th minute), while LASK virtually dictated the match. ÖFB national team striker Sasa Kalajdzic (68th) scored the well-deserved equalizer, but despite fierce efforts, the Linz side was denied the winning goal.
Referee Altmann generoust
LASK coach Dietmar Kühbauer kept his starting lineup from the 3-2 win in Salzburg unchanged, while Sturm made two changes from the 0-0 draw against Hartberg. One of the newcomers was Ryan Fosso, who found himself in the spotlight early on. The midfielder gratefully accepted a risky challenge by Ismaila Coulibaly in the penalty area; referee Peter Altmann stood by his controversial decision even after reviewing the video. Kiteishvili remained ice-cold from the spot and celebrated his 13th goal of the season.
Bicycle kick hits the crossbar
It was a lucky reward for a strong opening phase by the visitors, who had taken the field highly motivated. But LASK found their rhythm afterward and handled the Styrians’ aggressive pressing well. The first shot by Kasper Jörgensen (19th minute) was harmless, but moments later, a bicycle kick by the Dane crashed off the crossbar and back into play; just before that, goalie Daniil Chudjakov had been on hand to stop Samuel Adeniran (20th minute).
While Sturm didn’t create much after that, the home side took control of the game. Only luck—or rather, finishing ability—left something to be desired. Not least, seven-time season goalscorer Adeniran had to take the blame for that. A volley (31') and a header (45'+1) by the American player missed the target, and in the final play of the first half, he was just centimeters off (45'+5). Kalajdzic also squandered a good opportunity (39').
Second half completely dominated by LASK
After the break, the pattern remained the same. Sturm’s offensive efforts remained on hold, while LASK pressed even harder. First, Modou Cisse (50th) and Kalajdzic (58th) missed, and after just over an hour, Jörgensen hit the woodwork again from inside the box (64th). Finally, Kalajdzic broke the deadlock with a powerful header; the equalizer was long overdue at that point.
LASK kept up the pressure
And LASK kept up the pressure. George Bello hit the side netting (71'), and Adeniran drove Kühbauer to despair once again (77'). It was ultimately Chudjakov who scraped a ball from Joao Tornich off the line in a moment of desperation (78'). In the closing minutes, Jörgensen (85') and Andrade (90') could only add to the impressive shot tally (28:4).
Bundesliga (Round 27) – Championship Group (Round 5):
LASK – SK Sturm Graz Final score 1:1 (0:1).
Linz, Raiffeisen Arena, 19,080 (sold out) Referee: Altmann
Goals: 0–1 (10') Kiteishvili (penalty) 1–1 (68') Kalajdzic
LASK: Jungwirth – Cisse, Tornich, Andrade – Jörgensen, Coulibaly (65. Bello), Horvath, Bogarde – Kalajdzic – Usor (86. Lang), Adeniran
Sturm: Chudjakov – Vallci, Mitchell (49. Geyrhofer), Koller – Hödl (70. Malic), Fosso, Gorenc Stankovic, Gazibegovic (80. Karic) – Malone (70. Mamageishvili), Jatta, Kiteishvili
Yellow cards: none, respectively Hödl, Vallci, Chudjakow
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