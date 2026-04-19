HiPP Recall: Trail Leads to Upper Austria

Germany Not Affected So Far

Specifically, the issue concerns the HiPP variety “Carrots and Potatoes,” in which individual jars may have been contaminated with rat poison. According to authorities, products from Germany have not been affected so far. In Austria, two cases have been reported so far from Eisenstadt in Burgenland. Laboratory tests have confirmed the suspicion of rat poison in the jar from Schützen am Gebirge. Suspicious jars have also been seized in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. All affected products were immediately removed from stores; in Austria, this affected Spar and Maximarkt.