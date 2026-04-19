Weißmann speaks out: “This must never become public”

“We don’t care at all whether that’s true or not”

Nevertheless, the leadership of the ORF Foundation Board had built up “massive time pressure.” They repeatedly said: “We don’t care at all whether that’s true or not. This must never become public. That’s why you have to resign.” They called a resignation “the only option,” says the former Deputy Finance Director and Managing Director of the online portal orf.at. “I gave in to this pressure, but by no means voluntarily.”