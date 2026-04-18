World Cup Qualifiers
Austria Earns a Point Against Germany
The spell is broken: Austria’s women’s national team avoided defeat for the first time in its ninth match against Germany. On Saturday in Ried, in front of 4,300 fans, head coach Alexander Schriebl’s squad fought hard to earn a scoreless draw and gave the world’s third-ranked team a run for its money—a stark contrast to Tuesday’s 1-5 loss in Nuremberg.
In the fourth match of World Cup Qualifying Group A4, it was the first point for the ÖFB squad, which sits in last place. Germany leads with ten points.
The ÖFB squad silenced the recently mounting criticism of their lackluster performances with a committed display. Following two 0-1 losses to Norway and Slovenia, as well as the decisive 1-5 defeat in Germany, this was an important step in the race for third place in the group. The gap to third-place Slovenia, who lost 2-3 to Norway, was narrowed to two points. On June 5, Mateja Zver and her teammates will visit Vienna’s new stadium at Sport-Club-Platz. To wrap up the group stage, Austria will face Norway.
Reissner in the starting lineup
As in the first leg, Schriebl opted for a 5-4-1 formation, though the hosts played with significantly more flexibility and a more attacking mindset than in their previous match. There was only one change to the lineup: 21-year-old Union Berlin player Naika Reissner made her starting debut in just her second international match. She did not, however, directly replace the injured captain Sarah Puntigam; Annabel Schasching, who was named captain this time, played a more defensive role in central midfield than usual.
In the opening minutes, Schriebl’s squad came under heavy pressure right away. ÖFB goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif made a fine save on a shot by Jule Brand (3rd minute), while another attempt by Sjoeke Nüsken went wide (4th minute). But as early as the sixth minute, the hosts made their first mark on the offensive. Reissner slipped past a Dunst cross after a good transition (6th min.). After this lively start with chances on both sides, a longer stretch followed with few highlights. The ÖFB squad held their own, and there was little sign of a class difference at first. Only Elisa Senß came very close to scoring for the DFB (34th minute). On the other side, Eileen Campbell’s final pass to Reissner on a counterattack didn’t connect.
ÖFB lucky with header off the crossbar
At halftime, Schriebl brought on Lisa Kolb in place of Reissner. Just like in the first half, the DFB had a golden opportunity right away. Senß narrowly missed the goal (48th). In the 72nd minute, El Sherif first made a save on a Mühlhaus chance, then luck was on her side when Minge’s header hit the crossbar (72'). Seven minutes later, Minge was sent off early for a professional foul against the breaking ÖFB “super sub” Julia Hickelsberger-Füller.
This allowed Schasching and her teammates to push for the winning goal, but Hickelsberger-Füller, who plays in Turkey, was unable to get a shot off after a run toward the goal (86'). Linda Dallmann missed the DFB’s match-winning chance on the counterattack (94'). As a result, Sarah Zadrazil was also able to celebrate on the field with the ÖFB squad. The injured Bayern Munich player had received the trophy for the APA’s 2025 Female Footballer of the Year award before kickoff.
Austria – Germany 0–0
Ried, BWT X Upper Austrian Arena, 4,300 (sold out), Referee Demetrescu (ROU)
Austria: El Sherif – Gutmann (76. Schöffel), Wenger, Kirchberger, Hanshaw, D’Angelo – Dunst (90. Degen), Brunnthaler (68. Brunold), Schasching, Reissner (46. Kolb) – Campbell (68. Hickelsberger-Füller)
Red card: Minge (79th min./goal-line clearance)
Yellow cards Austria: Gutmann, Kirchberger
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