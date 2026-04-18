Austria Earns a Point Against Germany

In the opening minutes, Schriebl’s squad came under heavy pressure right away. ÖFB goalkeeper Mariella El Sherif made a fine save on a shot by Jule Brand (3rd minute), while another attempt by Sjoeke Nüsken went wide (4th minute). But as early as the sixth minute, the hosts made their first mark on the offensive. Reissner slipped past a Dunst cross after a good transition (6th min.). After this lively start with chances on both sides, a longer stretch followed with few highlights. The ÖFB squad held their own, and there was little sign of a class difference at first. Only Elisa Senß came very close to scoring for the DFB (34th minute). On the other side, Eileen Campbell’s final pass to Reissner on a counterattack didn’t connect.