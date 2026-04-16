Glasner’s fairy tale with Crystal Palace continues!

Although Glasner’s team suffered their first defeat after six consecutive unbeaten competitive matches following Ismaila Sarr’s opening goal (17th minute), it didn’t matter. Glasner, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, still has the chance to bid farewell to the Londoners at the end of the season with their first European Cup title. In the semifinals on April 30 and May 7, they will face Shakhtar Donetsk.