CoL Semifinals Set
Glasner’s fairy tale with Crystal Palace continues!
Coach Oliver Glasner has led yet another club to a European Cup semifinal! The Upper Austrian was able to afford a 1-2 loss with Crystal Palace at Fiorentina on Thursday, advancing to the Conference League semifinals following a 3-0 first-leg victory.
Although Glasner’s team suffered their first defeat after six consecutive unbeaten competitive matches following Ismaila Sarr’s opening goal (17th minute), it didn’t matter. Glasner, who won the Europa League with Eintracht Frankfurt in 2022, still has the chance to bid farewell to the Londoners at the end of the season with their first European Cup title. In the semifinals on April 30 and May 7, they will face Shakhtar Donetsk.
Mainz squanders 2-0 first-leg lead
Racing Strasbourg and Rayo Vallecano will battle for the second ticket to the final on May 27 in Leipzig. After a2-0victory in thefirst leg, FSV Mainz let the victory slip away with a 0-4 loss in Strasbourg.
ÖFB defender Stefan Posch, who had scored at home just a week ago, played the full match but was outmaneuvered by Martial Godo on Julio Enciso’s 0-3 goal (69th minute). The decisive goal was scored by former Sturm Graz forward Emanuel Emegha (74'), who had previously missed a penalty (66'). For Mainz, Nikolas Veratschnig came on as a substitute for his compatriot Phillipp Mwene in the closing minutes (81').
The results:
AZ Alkmaar – Shakhtar Donetsk 2–2 (0–0)
Goals: Jensen (73'), Sin (80') and Santana (58'), Meirelles (83')
First leg 0–3 – Shakhtar advances with an aggregate score of 5–2
AEK Athens – Rayo Vallecano 3–1 (2–0)
Goals: Zine (13', 51'), Marin (36'/penalty) and Palazon (60')
First leg 0–3 – Rayo advances with an aggregate score of 4–3
Fiorentina – Crystal Palace 2–1 (1–1)
Goals: Gudmundsson (30th, penalty), Ndour (53rd) and Sarr (17th)
First leg 0–3 – Crystal Palace advances with an aggregate score of 4–2
Racing Strasbourg – Mainz 05 4–0 (2–0)
Goals: Nanasi (26'), Ouattara (35'), Enciso (69'), Emegha (74')
First leg 0–2 – Strasbourg advances with an aggregate score of 4–2
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