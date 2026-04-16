After a narrow Champions League exit
Shocking move! Barca files complaint with UEFA
Two days after being eliminated in the Champions League quarterfinals, FC Barcelona has stepped up its criticism of the referees’ performance! As the Catalans announced, they have filed a complaint with UEFA over the matter.
“The club believes that several refereeing decisions were made in both matches that did not comply with the rules of the game,” the club stated.
Barcelona won the second leg 2-1 at Atlético Madrid on Tuesday but was eliminated after losing 0-2 in the first leg. Barça finished both matches a man down: Pau Cubarsi was sent off in the first leg, and Eric García in the second.
“Incorrect interpretation of the rules!”
In addition, the Catalans were—rightly—denied a potential 3-1 goal in the second leg due to offside. Barcelona had already filed a complaint with UEFA after the first leg.
The club complained of “an erroneous interpretation of the rules and insufficient intervention by the video assistant referee (VAR) in clearly important situations.”
However, the complaint to UEFA is not intended to seek a retroactive correction of the result. Rather, the Spanish league leaders are seeking better refereeing performances in the future.
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