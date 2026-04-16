Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Axe Attack in Linz

“I was so angry because he was yelling at me”

Nachrichten
16.04.2026 16:52
The area around the crime scene was cordoned off over a wide radius, and the victim, who was ...
The area around the crime scene was cordoned off over a wide radius, and the victim, who was critically injured, was given first aid while lying on the ground.(Bild: FOTOKERSCHI / MARKUS HAUSER)
Porträt von Jürgen Pachner
Von Jürgen Pachner

Shortly before the axe blows, the suspect is said to have gotten into an argument with the targeted security guard from Raiffeisen-Landesbank (RLB) over the weapon in his backpack. Prior to that, the man from the Mühlviertel region is said to have already damaged a car in the Linz area with it.

0 Kommentare

The shock over the bloody axe attack on an RLB security guard on Wednesday at the Südbahnhofmarkt in Linz continued to reverberate on Thursday and remained the talk of the town.

The fact that the 40-year-old security guard did not die at the scene of the attack is likely—as reported—thanks to restaurateur Gernot Landsfried (58) and chef Demian Lindmayr (30). The victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries, remains under care in the intensive care unit at Kepler University Hospital in Linz.

Landsfried (top) had driven off the attacker, a 30-year-old man from Ulrichsberg, with a knife, while Lindmayr (bottom), acting as a first responder, staunched the bleeding wounds. “Hopefully, no one else will ever have to experience such madness again,” emphasizes Lindmayr, who had pursued the suspect and seen him throw away the weapon.

Demian Lindmayr (30) staunched the bleeding wounds.
Demian Lindmayr (30) staunched the bleeding wounds.(Bild: Jürgen Pachner)

Some of the stall owners now apparently no longer feel as safe as before. Market representative Martin Hajart (VP) therefore announced that the police would have an increased presence at the Südbahnhofmarkt in the coming days. The deputy mayor also contacted crisis support services.

“An act of violence in a public space is always a deeply tragic event, including for the many people who witnessed it. If distressing images, fear, inner turmoil, or a sense of insecurity persist, it is important to seek support quickly,” says Katja Sieper, director of Crisis Support Upper Austria. Those affected can contact the organization around the clock.

As it turned out on Thursday, according to the suspect’s statement, there had apparently already been contact between the perpetrator and the victim prior to the attack. The suspect, who has confessed, told police that he first went to the bank and, upon leaving the building, was reportedly reprimanded by security outside the financial institution because of the axe in his backpack.

Zitat Icon

He says he was furious and didn’t care what happened. He is now under investigation on suspicion of attempted murder.

StA Florian Roitner

Bild: Jürgen Pachner

The man from the Mühlviertel region then allegedly drew the axe and aimed it at the 40-year-old man from Linz. The victim fled to the market but was caught there. “The suspect says he was furious and didn’t care what happened,” confirms Florian Roitner, spokesperson for the Linz District Attorney’s Office. Prior to this, the 30-year-old is said to have already damaged a car with the axe in the Linz area. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
kein Artikelbild
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Nachrichten
16.04.2026 16:52
Jetzt kommentieren
Loading
Kommentare Banner - Die Stimme Österreichs
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
Spiel: Solitär
Solitär
Spiel: Kreuzworträtsel
Kreuzworträtsel
Spiel: Mahjong
Mahjong
Spiel: Bubbles Shooter
Bubbles Shooter
Spiel: Exchange
Exchange
Spiel: Sudoku
Sudoku
Spiel: Snake
Snake
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Impressum & Pflichtinformationen krone.at
Offenlegung Kronen Zeitung (Printausgabe)
Datenschutz / Cookies / Barrierefreiheit Menü aufklappen
Datenschutzinformation Online-Dienste krone.at
Cookie-Information und Einstellungen krone.at
Datenschutzinformation Journalismus Kronen Zeitung und krone.at
Barrierefreiheitserklärung
Allg. Nutzungs- und Geschäftsbedingungen krone.at Menü aufklappen
ANB
AGB Werbung auf krone.at
Krone-Kontakte / Hinweise gem. Art. 15 TTPA-VO Menü aufklappen
Allgemeiner Kontakt zu krone.at
Redaktionen der Kronen Zeitung
Aboservice (Mediaprint Zeitungs- und Zeitschriftenverlag GmbH & Co. KG)
Meldung nicht konformer politischer Anzeigen (krone.at und Kronen Zeitung)
Werbung
Karriere
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2026 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf