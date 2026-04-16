Axe Attack in Linz
“I was so angry because he was yelling at me”
Shortly before the axe blows, the suspect is said to have gotten into an argument with the targeted security guard from Raiffeisen-Landesbank (RLB) over the weapon in his backpack. Prior to that, the man from the Mühlviertel region is said to have already damaged a car in the Linz area with it.
The shock over the bloody axe attack on an RLB security guard on Wednesday at the Südbahnhofmarkt in Linz continued to reverberate on Thursday and remained the talk of the town.
The fact that the 40-year-old security guard did not die at the scene of the attack is likely—as reported—thanks to restaurateur Gernot Landsfried (58) and chef Demian Lindmayr (30). The victim, who suffered life-threatening injuries, remains under care in the intensive care unit at Kepler University Hospital in Linz.
Landsfried (top) had driven off the attacker, a 30-year-old man from Ulrichsberg, with a knife, while Lindmayr (bottom), acting as a first responder, staunched the bleeding wounds. “Hopefully, no one else will ever have to experience such madness again,” emphasizes Lindmayr, who had pursued the suspect and seen him throw away the weapon.
Some of the stall owners now apparently no longer feel as safe as before. Market representative Martin Hajart (VP) therefore announced that the police would have an increased presence at the Südbahnhofmarkt in the coming days. The deputy mayor also contacted crisis support services.
“An act of violence in a public space is always a deeply tragic event, including for the many people who witnessed it. If distressing images, fear, inner turmoil, or a sense of insecurity persist, it is important to seek support quickly,” says Katja Sieper, director of Crisis Support Upper Austria. Those affected can contact the organization around the clock.
As it turned out on Thursday, according to the suspect’s statement, there had apparently already been contact between the perpetrator and the victim prior to the attack. The suspect, who has confessed, told police that he first went to the bank and, upon leaving the building, was reportedly reprimanded by security outside the financial institution because of the axe in his backpack.
He says he was furious and didn’t care what happened. He is now under investigation on suspicion of attempted murder.
StA Florian Roitner
Bild: Jürgen Pachner
The man from the Mühlviertel region then allegedly drew the axe and aimed it at the 40-year-old man from Linz. The victim fled to the market but was caught there. “The suspect says he was furious and didn’t care what happened,” confirms Florian Roitner, spokesperson for the Linz District Attorney’s Office. Prior to this, the 30-year-old is said to have already damaged a car with the axe in the Linz area.
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