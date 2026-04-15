Graz 99ers celebrate goal fest in first final game

For the last remaining Austrian club still in the semifinals, the stakes are high: it’s the first championship title for a Styrian club in 48 years—ATSE Graz last triumphed in 1978. That’s the birth year of 99ers President Herbert Jerich, and he’s convinced of an imminent triumph. “We’ve planned the championship celebration for April 26,” the club boss explained in an ORF interview. The potential sixth game of the series is scheduled for that day, so Jerich does not expect the series to be decided in seven games.