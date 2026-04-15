Vote of no confidence
ORF Editors Rebel Against the Board of Trustees
ORF editors are taking action against their own Board of Trustees: “Incompatibilities among members of the Board of Trustees show that the system does not work this way,” a statement declared. For the first time in the history of the public broadcaster, there is a vote of no confidence against the Board of Trustees.
In a press release, the editors explain that they “rightly” face strict guidelines and oversight. Yet they find this rigor lacking in the management and supervisory bodies of their organization. “There must be no room for inappropriate behavior, personal gain, cronyism, lack of transparency, and conflicts of interest,” the motion of no confidence states.
Attempts to Influence Reporting
The allegations are serious: they criticize “in some cases incomprehensibly high salaries for certain top earners,” “severance packages worth millions for executives,” and a “toxic work environment” caused by “apparently inappropriate behavior” on the part of executives. However, attempts at intervention by Foundation Board Chairman Heinz Lederer and his deputy Gregor Schütze are also serious. They are alleged to have attempted to influence reporting on behalf of their PR clients. And this was substantiated in the statement with concrete examples.
The independence of the two chairmen is highly questionable if they represent SPÖ or ÖVP interests. Furthermore, there are also numerous conflicts of interest. Although Lederer would conceal his clients as a lobbyist, it is clear to the committee that it is incompatible for him to represent the interests of the City of Vienna for the Song Contest while simultaneously serving as chairman of the Foundation Board.
Nor is it acceptable for him to represent the interests of the Rhomberg Group as the buyer of the ORF Broadcasting House. Furthermore, Lederer has intervened on behalf of other clients at ORF, as reported by editors who wish to remain anonymous.
Schütze Wanted to Feature Rewe Spokesperson on “ZiB”
Schütze, on the other hand, is more transparent regarding his client list. These large companies, such as the Medical Association, Casinos Austria, Microsoft, or the Austrian Lotteries, certainly have “a massive interest [...] in whether and how the ORF reports on them,” the committee noted. It has now become known internally that Schütze intervened directly with the “ZiB” editorial team on behalf of his client Rewe. He demanded that a spokesperson for the company be shown speaking in her own voice—but the editor in question did not comply with this request.
In addition, the president of the Vienna Medical Association had complained to his PR consultants, Lederer and Schütze, last year about Ö1 coverage. They were told to “exert their influence.” Through Weißmann, these allegations reached the editorial board in the newsroom, which rejects the criticism. “It appears that an attempt was made here to exert pressure on the editorial team via the Director General,” the Editorial Committee is certain.
Profil Editor-in-Chief Anna Thalhammer is said to have come under fire from Lederer because of her critical reporting: He reportedly complained to the Kurier management and threatened consequences. This allegedly involved invitations to the “Pressestunde” or the “Runde der ChefredakteurInnen.”
The behavior of Foundation Board Chairman Heinz Lederer and his deputy Gregor Schütze following the allegations against Weißmann was particularly sharply criticized: “From the experts’ perspective, the chosen approach of issuing public statements regarding the reasons for the Director General’s resignation is problematic under labor law and could result in financial losses for the ORF,” the editorial committee’s press release states.
Criticism of “baseless attacks against the ORF” by Westenthaler
FPÖ Foundation Board member Peter Westenthaler has also clearly violated ORF guidelines: He regularly appears on another broadcaster and holds press conferences with the FPÖ media spokesperson, during which he makes baseless attacks and accusations against the company. In doing so, he violates the code, which states: “In their contact with the public, members of the Board of Trustees must ensure that any damage to the reputation of the ORF and its economic interests is avoided.”
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