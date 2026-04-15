ORF Editors Rebel Against the Board of Trustees

Schütze Wanted to Feature Rewe Spokesperson on “ZiB”

Schütze, on the other hand, is more transparent regarding his client list. These large companies, such as the Medical Association, Casinos Austria, Microsoft, or the Austrian Lotteries, certainly have “a massive interest [...] in whether and how the ORF reports on them,” the committee noted. It has now become known internally that Schütze intervened directly with the “ZiB” editorial team on behalf of his client Rewe. He demanded that a spokesperson for the company be shown speaking in her own voice—but the editor in question did not comply with this request.